If you were one of the lucky ones who grew up when MTV was still playing video clips, we are sure you will miss them. In the 80s it was the boom of music videos thanks to this channel, but a decade later it lived its true apogee, since the most important artists and bands of the time bet everything on this format to promote their music.

In those years, everyone put every last penny on hand to make real visual jewelry, and several lucky ones they managed to create even shorts that didn’t ask Hollywood productions anything –If you don’t believe us, ask Guns N ’Roses with the video for“ November Rain ”-. And we are sure that many in his childhood were marked by a special video.

Maybe you have seen the shocking and iconic video clip of “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, or if you are one of those who grew up in the 90’s, we are sure that you fondly remember ‘the video of the lechitas’ that Blur released for “Coffee & TV”, without However, not all those music videos take us back to beautiful memories. As in everything there were some artists who preferred to make different videos with ideas that when we were little we did not understand what our eyes saw –One or another came to give us nightmares, don’t do them.

To remember that time when we were happy and didn’t know it, and to remember those great moments that MTV gave us, We took five music videos out of the trunk that we are sure they saw when they were children but that they absolutely did not understand anything that was happening.

Soundgarden – “Black Hole Sun”

Let’s start this list with one of those video clips that left us with a WTF face when we saw it. 1994 was a very interesting year, Blur and Oasis began to hit everything in the United Kingdom, but in the United States a tragedy occurred, the death of Kurt Cobain. Almost a month and a half after this, Soundgarden commanded by Chris Cornell released one of his greatest classics, “Black Hole Sun”.

Although it is a real role that any rock fan has heard once in a lifetime, the video clip that Seattle released to promote it left us with a lot of questions and almost no answers. Some say the scenes in the video refer to the series of Doctor who, others claim that is a tribute to the cinema of David Lynch.

But surely anyone who saw it I didn’t understand what was going on with all those images of people in a surreal and apocalyptic American suburb being swallowed up by a black hole. Later we understood a little, although not completely.

Bloodhound Gang – “The Bad Touch”

More than not understanding what was happening in this esssstraño video that Bloodhound Gang premiered in 1997 for his best-known song, We decided to include it in this list because of how uncomfortable and tortuous it is to see the four minutes it takes. If something became clear to us when we heard this song, it was that the boys of the group wanted to ‘do it like on the Discovery Channel’, jiar jiar, but with the video they reaffirmed this idea.

In it we see the members of Bloodhound Gang doing all kinds of things on the streets of Paris and dressed as monkeys. His adventures are based on doing suggestive dances to the girls who are passing, eating worms and even a mime goes out there. Although I managed to make you laugh when you saw it, the reality is that it was one of those awkward laughs at everything that was happening, one of those videos that you didn’t want to see again.

Robbie Williams – “Rock DJ”

After leaving Take That in the 90s, Robbie Williams decided to pursue a solo career with powerful ballads like “Angel”, but at the beginning of the millennium he wanted to experiment with another class of sounds and concepts, and the result was a catchy – and now iconic – song called “Rock DJ”.

We are almost sure that when it was released around 2003 they listened to it to the point of exhaustion (because they played it on the radio at all hours), But perhaps everyone remembers it for the funny and strange video that Williams released to promote it.

At the beginning of the video clip we thought it would be something typical, Robbie taking off his clothes and dancing around a lot of models, However, everything becomes extremely strange when out of nowhere he begins to remove his skin, organs and others to remain as a dancing skeleton.. We don’t know whose idea it was but we must admit something, it was too creepy to see this on MTV.

Marilyn Manson – The Beautiful People

We couldn’t make a list of weird videos without mentioning the king of this concept, Marilyn Manson. Ever since he burst onto the music scene, the singer has become an icon of the bizarre and eccentric, giving us at every opportunity moments that made our mothers pray when they saw them.

And even though Manson has plenty of video clips to do his own counting, the musician outdid himself in 1996 by releasing the video for “The Beautiful People”, which was filmed by the famous director Floria Sigismondi and that for years has classified it as “One of the most terrifying videos in history”.

Inspired – apparently by Frankenstein -, Marilyn Manson showed us a bunch of grim images that any kid who saw it would be amazed at how visually brutal they are. Although thousands of religious groups complained to MTV about passing this video on their programming, was awarded by the television network with two VMA awards for Best Rock Video and Best Visual Effects. And we can say that to date we don’t understand what Manson’s idea was for this video clip.

System of a Down – “Aerials”

To finish we have System of a Down, that despite having quite shocking videos, they took it to another level when they released the 2002 video clip of “Aerials”. Although the song didn’t say much when you listened to it, for the visual they decided to tell a rather strange story that involved them playing in a circus tent and a very peculiar child.

The boy had abnormal features and throughout the video we saw him having glamorous adventures like walking down Hollywood Boulevard with two models, in photo shoots and even making millions of dollars, but the strangest thing of all is the end.

To close the story of “Aerials”, System of a Down showed us the fragility of this child by remembering some moments that marked him for life and ending up lying in the middle of the circus in a fetal position. One of those videos that certainly shocked and left you with WHAT’s face? when they broadcast it on television.

