5 movies on Netflix similar to Who Killed Sara?

There is no doubt that the series Who killed Sara? continues to be a rage on the platform of NetflixWell, its story is extremely catchy so if you’ve already finished the first season and don’t know what to see, this is the list you were waiting for.

As you can see, who killed Sara? He achieved what few Mexican series achieved and he did it in a very short time, because today the Netflix series is positioned as the most watched in the platform worldwide more than two weeks after its premiere.

It may interest you: New thriller series, Netflix launches “The innocent” with Mario Casas

The ten episodes were undoubtedly devoured by fans who are already waiting for the second season that is announced and if you do not know what to watch now, this is the ideal list.

So do not hesitate and stop looking for what to continue seeing on the platform, because you are five movies they will surely keep you glued to the TV.

5 movies on Netflix in the style of Who Killed Sara?

1. SENTINEL

Year: 2021

Starring: Olga Kurylenko, Guillaume Duhesme, Marilyn Lima, Andrey Gorlenko.

Directed by: Julien Leclercq.

Plot: Back home from a traumatic combat mission, a highly trained soldier employs deadly tactics to find the man who assaulted her sister.

2. UP TO HEAVEN

Year: 2021

Stars: Miguel Herrán, Carolina Yuste, Luis Tosar, Asia Ortega, Patricia Vico, Fernando Cayo, Richard Holmes, César Mateo, Marina Campos, Dollar Selmouni, Lucio Romero, Jaime García Machín.

Directed by: Daniel Calparsoro.

Plot: Ángel is a young man who becomes involved in a gang of robbers after meeting Estrella, a woman with whom he chatted in a nightclub. This is how the possessive boyfriend of the young woman discovers that Ángel has a great talent for getting out of trouble.

3. LOST GIRLS

Year: 2020

Starring: Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie, Lola Kirke, Gabriel Byrne, Oona Laurence, Miriam Shor, Dean Winters, Kevin Corrigan, Austyn Johnson, Rosal Colon.

Directed by: Liz Garbus.

Plot: When Mari Gilbert’s daughter disappears, police inaction leads her to start a private investigation on the island of Long Island where Shannan was last seen. His search reveals more than a dozen sex workers who have been assassinated.

4. MADAME CLAUDE

Year: 2021

Starring: Karole Rocher, Roschdy Zem, Garance Marillier, Pierre Deladonchamps, Annabelle Belmondo, Hafsia Herzi, Joséphine de La Baume, Mylène Jampanoï, Liah O’Prey, Paul Hamy, Regina Anikiy.

Directed by: Sylvie Verheyde.

Plot: Paris, 1960s. Madame Claude’s influence goes beyond prostitution, until a wealthy young woman threatens to change everything.

5. THE CHILDREN OF THE STREET

Year: 1996

Starring: Kevin Bacon, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Jason Patric, Brad Pitt, Minnie Driver, Vittorio Gassman, Ron Eldard, Brad Renfro, Billy Crudup, Jonathan Tucker, Joseph Perrino, John Slattery, Terry Kinney, Bruno Kirby, Frank Medrano , Geoffrey Wigdor

Directed by: Barry Levinson.

Plot: a lawyer and a journalist help two friends who kill the guard who abused the four of them when they were children.