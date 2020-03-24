5 movies Jarvis Cocker recommends to watch during isolation

No doubt many are looking for a way to kill time these days when most are at home.. There are those who prefer to cook or embroider, although almost everyone is taking advantage of it to catch up on the records, series or movies they had on the bench, waiting for them to dust off one day. Although you may have already taken the entire catalog of your favorite digital platform, there will always be fabric to cut from and even the musicians have made their recommendations, as in this case the good Jarvis Cocker did.

It turns out that The Britpop star is one of those people who are not only good in their field, like music. it also has other interests, like film. That is why he decided to enter the section that his girlfriend has, Kim sion on his Instagram account where he invites a lot of artists to choose their top movies, so he put together a pretty interesting list with movie recommendations so his fans, and not so much, have some of his favorite films on hand these days.

As if this were little, dear Jarvis Cocker took the trouble to give a brief description of why he had chosen each of them or explain how they made him feel, and so that life is not complicated put in what streaming platform can see them.

Without more to say, We leave them below with the top 5 movies and Jarvis Cocker’s notes to see these days from the comfort of your home:

Kes (Ken Loach, 1969): “I guess this one is pretty obvious, but who wouldn’t want to fly free like a kestrel freed from chains right now?” (Amazon Prime)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (Mel Stuart, 1971): “It is very difficult to be in a bad mood watching this movie. Gene Wilder’s first appearance is a moment of pure cinematic magic. ” (Amazon Prime)

Batman Returns (Tim Burton, 1992): “The Penguin Gotham is frighteningly similar to Tr * mp’s America. You can listen to a very good version of ‘U Can’t Touch This‘At an art party.” (Google Play or YouTube)

Glastonbury Fayre (Nicolas Roeg, 1972): “I really wanted to play this year on Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary. This 1971 Nic Roeg movie can help us overcome the disappointment of cancellation. ” (Amazon Prime)

The Leopard (Luchino Visconti, 1963): “‘ If we want things to continue as they are, there are things that have to change, “says Burt Lancaster towards the end of this Visconti masterpiece. Wise words”. (Amazon Prime)

Remember that this year Jarvis Cocker will return with a new album under the JARV IS project…, which will be released on May 1. While that day comes listen to your new song, “House Music All Night Long”: