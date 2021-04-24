5 mobiles that are on sale today for less than 300 euros and that have everything you need | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Do you want a good and cheap mobile? Then these smartphones are the ones that interest you because they cost less than 300 euros and are perfect for any use you want to give them.

If you were thinking of buying a new mobile to update the one you already have but you are not interested in spending a lot of money, then you have excellent news in front of you: cheap mobiles are getting better and better and these options that we present will serve you in any situation.

A mobile that is capable of doing everything, such as good photos, having social networks installed, with a good screen and that also performs well for a game of a game from time to time. Is it possible to find such a mobile for less than 300 euros? No problem.

Phones below 300 euros were considered as low-mid-range mobiles not long ago, but it is difficult to consider them in a lower category when they have excellent technical characteristics.

These phones under 300 euros will not let you down if you want an off-road mobile at a decent price, they are also available on Amazon with free and fast shipping if you sign up for Prime.

Little X3 Pro

This is the new upper-middle-range mobile from POCO, a brand associated with Xiaomi and that once again squeezes the price of one of its devices to the maximum.

Did you think that we were not going to recommend what is possibly the best mobile that Poco has launched and that will surely break the mold in 2021? Poco X3 Pro is one of those mobiles that have it all and whose price is very good.

You can find this mobile with 256 GB of storage for less than 250 euros on Amazon with free shipping.

Poco X3 Pro has a large 6.67-inch 120 Hz screen, a Snapdragon 860 processor with 8 GB of RAM that will undoubtedly give more than enough for games. It also has a 48 megapixel main camera and a 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging.

The model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage right now costs almost the same as the top model, only 245 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

This mobile has an AMOLED screen, NFC for mobile payments and a Snapdragon 678 processor capable of moving all Android applications.

Another of the mobiles that is expected to be one of those successes of the year is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. Not in vain is it one of those mobiles that Xiaomi launches under its Redmi brand, which is usually considered “cheap”. And it is that it is, this Redmi Note 10 costs less than 165 euros and this is all it brings.

It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD resolution, a Snapdragon 678 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage that you can expand with a microSD card. In addition, the battery is 5,000 mAh to give you a good autonomy.

In the photographic section you have a 48 megapixel main camera with a wide angle of 8 Mpx. and for selfies and video calls the front camera is 13 Mpx.

Samsung Galaxy M51

This Samsung mobile boasts an impressive battery life. In addition, it does not lack any current details, such as a large processor, fast charging and NFC for mobile payments.

Samsung Galaxy M51 is one of the mid-range Samsung smartphones that has an incredible 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen and an excellent camera to save your most precious moments.

Inside it has a Snapdragon 730G processor optimized for games, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and a huge 7,000 mAh battery (yes, 7,000 mAh) with 25 W fast charge. It combines a 64 megapixel main camera with a 12 Mpx wide angle. and a 32 Mpx front camera.

Even if its normal price is 389 euros, on Amazon there is an exclusive offer for only 299 euros with totally free shipping.

You cannot miss the complete analysis that we have published of the Samsung Galaxy M51 to see how this smartphone works.

realme 7 5G

One of the cheapest 5G mobiles of the moment. realme 7 5G has a 6.5 “120Hz display and a large 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charge.

If you are looking for a cheap mobile with 5G and with a good list of specifications, this realme 7 5G is a perfect option. And it is that for less than 220 euros in Amazon this mobile is a bargain.

realme 7 5G has a 6.5-inch Ultra Smooth Display with a refresh rate of 120. HzIt also has a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor that is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage with microSD card.

Do not detract from the 4-camera system led by a 48 megapixel camera and with a 16 Mpx camera for selfies and calls. The battery is 5,000 mAh and has a fast charge of 30 W, which allows you to have your mobile charged in a short time.

A good mobile with 5G and that also has a good camera and screen. Perfect as an off-road mobile and that is really cheap.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

This Samsung smartphone has 5G as its main claim, although it also has fast charging, 128GB of storage and 5,000 mAh of battery.

Another option between mobiles of less than 300 euros on offer right now and with 5G is this new Samsung Galaxy A42 5G.

This smartphone with a 6.60-inch Super AMOLED Full HD screen costs 270 euros at Amazon right now, an adjusted price for a smartphone that can be an all-rounder, it will be worth whether you want it to use it with basic functions, to play or to get the most out of it with dozens of applications.

Have a octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM and a storage of 128 GB that you can expand with a microSD card up to 1 TB.

Samsung adds a 48 megapixel main camera, but it also has an 8 Mpx ultra wide angle, 5 Mpx macro lens. and a fourth camera that is used as a depth sensor for photos in portrait mode. In addition, the 20 megapixel front camera is perfect for selfies, video calls and all your videos.

The battery is 5,000 mAh and it has everything you might need like NFC to make contactless payments.

