5 mistakes to avoid when buying pizza

Although it seems very easy to pick up your phone to order a pizza or order it through a home delivery app, the reality is that you could be making some mistakes that could be costing you money.

Here are five of them.

1 – Do not cut the pizza slices yourself

When ordering your pizza without cutting the first advantage is that you will get exactly the shapes and sizes of slices that you want. Plus, you are likely to make a much better cut than the restaurant worker in a rush doing this action.

What’s more, so your pizza doesn’t get cold during transport, ordering it uncut will help retain more heat until it arrives at your house.

And lastly, if you prefer a crispy crust, just slicing the pizza a few seconds before eating it will help keep it really crisp, as the sauce and other liquid toppings won’t drip onto the cut crust for the entire time it takes the pizza to cook. to get.

2 – Do not order a large pizza instead of two medium pizzas

By doing a little math, you will discover that it is better for you to buy one large pizza instead of two medium pizzas. A large pizza is 18 inches long and two medium pizzas are 12 inches long, and at first glance it seems that ordering the two medium ones will give you the most food.

However, this is not so, since an 18-inch pizza has 254 square inches of pizza, while the two 12-inch pizzas give you a total of 226 square inches of pizza.

3 – Do not order your pizza with a double cut

If you are going to order your pizza cut, remember that you can also order it double cut. A double cut pizza is simply cut with twice the normal number of slices. This is especially useful when feeding children, as this way they can better handle the slices with their little hands.

Also If you are going to be feeding a lot of adults, order the double cut pizza as there is more likely to be less waste.

4 – Do not calculate the amount of pizza you need

If you are giving pizza to a large group, whether it is a large family or a large party, you should know if you are going to buy the right amount for everyone to eat. It is also important that you do not buy too much, as it will be a waste of food and money.

A good trick to calculate how much pizza you really need for a group is the 3/8 rule. This rule assumes that most medium pizzas are cut into eight slices and the average person will eat three slices of a medium pizza.

So, to find out how many pizzas you need for a group, simply multiply the number of guests by 3/8 and then round. So if you have 10 guests, you need four pizzas. If you have 20 guests, you need eight pizzas and so on, as recommended by Mashed.

5 – Ask for many ingredients

If you order a lot of toppings on your pizza like pepperoni, sausage, bacon, bell peppers, onions, olives, and more, it might seem like you’re getting the most out of your pizza. However, some employees have said that the more ingredients you order, the less of each ingredient they put in.

So if you order one or two, in theory you would be getting more food overall.

