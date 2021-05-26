5 miniseries on Netflix that you have to see

Within the Netflix catalog you can find great titles. This time, in Cinemascomics we will focus on the miniseries.

The Netflix platform does not stop growing and generating great content. From the moment it decided to create its own content, the streaming service has taken its work seriously and released many stories in the form of movies, series, short films, documentaries and miniseries.

Within the Netflix catalog you can find many miniseries with different plots, languages ​​and genres. On this occasion, we have selected only five. These miniseries have one thing in common: they will take your breath away.

Amazing Netflix miniseries

The innocent

This new Spanish Netflix series closely follows Mateo Vidal, a character played by Mario Casas. Mat is a law student who, unfortunately, accidentally kills another student, Dani, in a fight outside a bar. After receiving a conviction and spending years in jail, the only lucky thing that happened to Mat was Olivia Costa. But a secret from the past is about to come to light.

Lady’s gambit

This Netflix series with Anya Taylor-Joy was one of the great sensations on the platform. The story follows Beth Harmon, an orphan girl who will start playing chess at an early age. This is how he outstandingly develops all his senses and intellectual capacity. She battles addiction while trying to become the best player in the whole world.

This is how they see us

It narrates the case of “the Central Park Five”, in which a runner was raped in the well-known Central Park in New York City. Five black boys, called the “Central Park Five”, are wrongly convicted of this violation.

Inconceivable

A Netflix miniseries inspired by true events. It all begins when a teenage girl reports that she was raped and then retracts her story, two detectives begin to follow clues that may reveal the truth.

Unorthodox

Another story based on true events that became one of the platform’s biggest hits. It tells the story of a young Jewish woman who breaks with the strict Satmar community to which she belongs and runs away to find her way, “her own voice.”