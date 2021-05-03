5 million people are already fully vaccinated

More than four months have passed since Araceli from Granada received the first puncture of a vaccine against COVID-19 in Spain. For many Spaniards, that winter morning began spring. Then came delays in the vaccination rhythm, moments of shortages and the reputational crisis of AstraZeneca, but Spain was picking up speed (it is already administering around half a million daily doses) and one of the psychological barriers has been overcome in this first week of May: one in four Spaniards has already received at least one dose of the vaccine. A total of 12.16 million people. What’s more, five million Spaniards are already fully immunized.

This means that 25% of Spaniards already have a certain degree of immunity, around 50% in the case of those vaccinated with Pfizer, over 65% for those who have received AstraZeneca and 80% for those who they were vaccinated with Moderna. The latter is the least common vaccine in our country: for each dose of Moderna, almost four from AstraZeneca and eleven from Pfizer have been given. Janssen, the last to arrive, has barely been inoculated in about 130,000 people, but as it is a single dose, it greatly accelerates the rate of population already vaccinated, which is 10%.

5 million fully vaccinated, 12 million with at least one dose

These figures assume that Spain arrives several days in advance of the first checkpoint established by the Government in early April, when it set its vaccination targets divided into five deadlines to reach 70% of the population completely vaccinated by the last week of August. The Government marked the week of May 3 as in which we would reach five million vaccinated, and so it has been. The deadline was until Sunday 9, but we have arrived with the data for this same Monday.

Of the 17 million doses administered, the vast majority have gone to those over 80 years of age (100% have already received at least one dose and 90% are fully vaccinated), those between 70 and 79 years (80% and 15% respectively) and those between 60 and 69 (53% and 7%) . Vaccinees in lower age groups have so far been limited to dependents, health professionals and essential workers such as teachers or security forces and bodies.

Faced with the turbulence of Janssen and AstraZeneca, the two viral vector vaccines; and the shortage of Moderna units, the strong production capacity of Pfizer, growing in recent weeks and with plans to strengthen it even more, even cutting the manufacturing times of each shipment and trying to stop requiring freezers for their conservation, is one of the great assets to complete a vaccination campaign that will mark the situation for this summer. We have reached the first term with some ease, but the pace must evolve even more to achieve the following objectives.

In addition, we hope the arrival of the next two vaccines that will begin to be administered on European soil, Curevac and Novavax; as well as the possibility that Europe begins to look with others at Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine, which has gone from the initial suspicions to be approved in 39 countries and arouse interest even from some Spanish autonomous communities, which began to consider opening negotiations to its acquisition.

Of course, we will also be attentive to what happens with the Spanish trial on the combined use of vaccines that 600 volunteers are carrying out, a possibility that if feasible would help to unstress limbs such as those under 60 who received the first dose of AstraZeneca and are waiting for the second one (at the moment, paralyzed and with the term extended). It would also be a resource to speed up the administration of the second doses.