5 migrant girls abandoned on the border with Mexico rescued in good health

15 minutes. The border patrol of the United States (USA) found in the last hours 5 migrant girls abandoned in southern Texas, on the border with Mexico, among which were one baby and one under 2 years old.

According to local media reported on Tuesday, the 5 abandoned migrant girls were detained by the authorities after being located. None needed medical attention, since they were in good health.

The oldest of the minors, all from Honduras and Guatemala, is 7 years old old. This was reported by the US Customs and Border Protection service.

A Border Patrol and Customs agent found the girls near the town of Normandy, about 300 kilometers southwest of San Antonio, in the state of Texas.

“It’s heartbreaking to find children so young that they fend for themselves in the middle of nowhere“This was what Austin L. Skero, chief agent of the Del Rio sector, told local media.

The US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, explained last Friday that the number of unaccompanied migrants detained at the border had drastically decreased, after having recorded record levels this year compared to the last 2 decades.

Until Friday, Mayorkas said, 700 children were in Border Patrol custody across the border between the US and Mexico, compared with a record of nearly 6,000 in March.