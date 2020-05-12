By Miguel Bonilla | May 12 2020deGrom is one of the Mets’ biggest figures in recent years | Rich Schultz / .
The New York Mets have been recognized as the Yankees’ counterpart in the city since 1962, the year it was founded. Since then there have been several MLB figures emerged from the farms of this team, especially in recent years.
Here are five league stars that emerged from the Citi Field team.
1. Tom Seaver
Seaver is for many the best Met ever | Drew Hallowell / .
The most enviable career as Met was held by Tom “Terrific” Seaver, who in 12 seasons on the team became a legend. This right-handed pitcher was a Rookie of the Year in 1967, a three-time Cy Young winner and one of the stars of the 1969 championship rotation.
2. David Wright
Wright is one of the most important players in recent decades for the Mets | Eric Espada / .
The Mets’ recent history has not been the best, but one of their bright spots was third baseman David Wright. Throughout 14 seasons he was one of the great figures of the team, being a candidate for the MVP on several occasions and part of seven All-Star Games. He won two Gold Gloves and two Silver Bats.
3. Jacob deGrom
deGrom is one of the best pitchers in MLB today | Mark Brown / .
The right-hander is one of the best pitchers of recent campaigns, emerging in 2014 as a star by winning the Rookie of the Year award. He has been deserving of National League Cy Young for the past two years and has established himself as one of the MLB’s most dominant players at age 31.
4. Darryl Strawberry
Strawberry was instrumental in the 1986 championship | Nick Laham / .
The 1986 championship is fondly remembered by fans and Strawberry’s role was instrumental in this. He debuted in 1983 and was the Rookie of the Year for that campaign. For eight consecutive campaigns he was part of the All-Star Game and by the way he was one of the greatest candidates for the MVP at that time.
5. Pete Alonso
Alonso emerged as a star in his league debut | Michael Reaves / .
Alonso’s impact in 2019 catapulted him as one of the league’s great figures for the future. He broke the Mets’ homer mark with 53 in his first season and won the Rookie of the Year. His potential has him as one of the biggest MVP candidates in the coming years.