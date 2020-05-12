By Miguel Bonilla | May 12 2020deGrom is one of the Mets’ biggest figures in recent years | Rich Schultz / .

Seaver is for many the best Met ever | Drew Hallowell / .

Wright is one of the most important players in recent decades for the Mets | Eric Espada / .

deGrom is one of the best pitchers in MLB today | Mark Brown / .

Strawberry was instrumental in the 1986 championship | Nick Laham / .

Alonso emerged as a star in his league debut | Michael Reaves / .