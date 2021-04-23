5 Memories of Falcon and the Winter Soldier The end has come!

Falcon and the Winter Soldier will come to an end this April 23, or at least its first season will. However, it would be good to remember at least 5 things that this series left the audience.

After six chapters, Marvel Y Disney + end the first season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, that although it could be the only one, the door to a renovation is not closed.

However, for many this has been the best Marvel series and in fact, in figures, it has been one of the biggest successes of the streaming platform on which it was launched, surpassing titles such as The Mandalorian or Wandavision.

This is why it is worth remembering some things that this production left for everyone’s memory.

1. John Walker, the dark Captain America

After much criticism about the actor Wyatt russell, he achieved his mission: to make the public detest his character, John walker. This is a man whose ideals gradually consumed him and turned him into his worst enemy. Nor the Dora Milaje, neither him Baron Zemo, no one could bear it anymore. The edge of insanity and sinister began to be a part of him.

The US Agent was recruited in chapter 5 by the Countess Valentina Allegra De la Fontaine. The latter would return to UCM on Black widow and could train the Dark avengers, of which Walker would be part.

2. Isaiah and Eli Bradley, the legacy of Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Sam wilson was repressed for himself by the thought that society would not yet be ready to have a Captain America black, which wouldn’t be too far-fetched apparently. The idea makes more sense to him when he meets Isaiah Bradley and see all the suffering he was condemned for being colored.

His grandson, Eli, it is The Patriot in the comics and would excite fans who think it is possible to see the Young avengers on the screen.

3. The Dora Milaje and Wakanda… Forever!

The Wakandan security force appears to be, as always, ruthless in its actions. Commanded by Tutor this time, the Dora Milaje They imprison Zemo and remind him of Bucky part of your commitment to improvement.

Just seeing them in action, or even on stage, was perhaps a great tribute to Chadwick boseman, as well as Black panther as such. Also short shots of Wakanda they caused excitement in the viewers.

4. Joaquin Torres

From the first moment he was seen towers as a great ally of Falcon. However, as in the comics, Wilson decides to give him his wings, being the beginning of the legacy of the hero’s mantle. One of the main reasons for this event would be that Sam is now Captain America and it was necessary for someone to take his previous place.

5. Madripoor

The vindication of Zemo as a character, the appearance of Sharon carter, the mention of Power Agent or the Flag smashers, are some of the best features of the series. This does not make it possible to be left out of the list of memories to Madripoor.

The famous island of comics and recognized in the graphic novels of the X Men made its debut in the MCU, which gives greater hope that this group of heroes will appear in the Marvel movie or television universe and continue to grow the impact.

The end can be seen this April 23 at this link.