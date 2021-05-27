5 measures against COVID-19 that are still in effect at Costco



In some locations, Costco has relaxed the measures on the use of face masks.

Costco is one of the companies that has been the salvation of many people during the pandemic, since they kept their doors open to allow customers to do their pantry. However, throughout the health crisis, the company has implemented and relaxed some of its security measures to avoid contagion.

Therefore, to keep you up to date, below we share some of the measures that are still in force.

1 – Special hours for vulnerable people

Costco still has special hours for people 60 and older, as well as people with disabilities. The hours in which they can start shopping is from 9:00 to 10:00 in the morning from Monday to Friday. This measure was implemented to reduce the risk of these groups of people getting COVID-19.

It should be noted that only members who meet these criteria will be able to shop during these hours, so they will not be allowed to bring guests. This measure will change until further notice.

2 – Special hours for health workers

During all hours, Costco will let health workers and first responders, as well as police, EMTs and firefighters, shop first.

Healthcare workers – which include pharmacists and all hospital employees who have identification that identifies them as such – and first responders who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role, will be able to go to in front of any row to enter the warehouse.

3 – Use of face masks

At Costco locations where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask use mandate, Fully vaccinated customers and guests will be allowed to enter Costco without a mask or face shield.

4 – Product limitations

Costco has implemented limits on purchases of certain items to help ensure that more customers can purchase the merchandise they want and need.. The store’s vendors are working hard to provide essential high-demand merchandise, such as health care and essentials, including pharmacy items, optics, and hearing aids.

5 – Temporary department changes

To help limit personal contact and create more space for social distancing to be possible, Costco has reduced service in some departments. In certain locations, there will be limited or no service in the hearing aid department, Costco Optical, the flower department, and the jewelry department. Limitations vary by location, although Costco members can continue to purchase some of these items at Costco.com.

