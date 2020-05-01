Pujols and Cabrera are players destined to have their plate in Cooperstown | Mark Cunningham / .
It is so difficult to enter the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame that of all the Latin American talent who has played in the majors, less than 20 players have the privilege of calling themselves immortal. But that number will change soon, thanks to these five players still active.
1. Miguel Cabrera
The Venezuelan has been a formidable hitter in MLB | Rich Schultz / .
The Venezuelan slugger has everything in his favor to have his own plate in Cooperstown. To start with, he has the only Triple Crown in the last 53 years. He has also won four batting titles, two MVPs, has been an All Star 11 times and has 7 Silver Bats. That, not to mention that he is very close to becoming a new member of the select clubs with 3,000 hits (2,815) and 500 home runs (477).
2. Albert Pujols
Pujols has more than earned his plate | John McCoy / .
No hitter who debuted in the 21st century has better records than the Dominican. His 656 home runs are the sixth best mark in history. His 3,202 hits put him 12th of all time and is fourth among the MLB’s biggest drivers at 2,075. Rookie of the Year in 2001, three times MVP, two Golden Gloves at 10 All-Star Games.
3. Robinson Canó
Canó is making merits to be immortalized | Rich Schultz / .
The former New York Yankees player has been a hitter worth seeing. He has more than 2,500 hits (2,575), 300 homers (324) and 1,000 RBIs (1,272) in his 15 MLB seasons. He has been called to eight All-Star Games and elegance and efficiency as second base have led him to seize two Golden Gloves.
4. Aroldis Chapman
The Cuban took the witness from Mariano Rivera | Bob Levey / .
The Cuban is the most dominant reliever of the last decade, heir to Mariano Rivera. His powerful fastball has made him one of the most important closers in league history, first with Cincinatti and now with the Yankees. His 273 saved games are ranked 30th of all time, and at 32 years old he can reach 400 rescues, a club of only 5 members.
5. José Altuve
Astros waiter signs up as candidate | Joel Auerbach / .
Although it seems premature, the leader of the Houston Astros has shown that he has reason to be remembered as one of the most important hitters in the MLB. He has three batting titles and was Most Valuable Player in 2017, those are compelling reasons for his name to start appearing in discussions to earn a place in Cooperstown.