5 laptops that sweep sales and are discounted in price | Technology

Laptops that everyone is buying this summer on Amazon and prepare for the new course.

What laptops do people buy? Will it be the gaming laptops or perhaps the famous Apple MacBook? The reality is quite different, because although both gaming laptops and Apple’s are sold a lot today, they are not the best sellers.

We went to Amazon, the largest online store in Spain to check what is everyone buying in laptops this summer.

Perhaps it is because it is summer and we prefer to spend more money on vacations after a very difficult year, but the best-selling laptops that are sweeping Amazon are not very expensive equipment, most are around 400 or 500 euros.

Most of Amazon’s customers are looking for bargains and these are found in laptops that are not very powerful, but are more than capable of performing daily tasks such as browsing the internet or working with it.

Amazon’s best-selling laptops they are a good way to find teams that are succeeding, but they also tell us that most are not willing to spend more than 600 euros on a computer to work, study or as a laptop to walk around the house.

These are the laptops that are breaking it on Amazon ranked by popularity today. You can get them with totally free and fast shipping simply by signing up for Amazon Prime.

A gaming option: Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

With a dedicated GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, this PC has it all to smoothly run any current game in Full HD.

Lenovo has managed to place a gaming laptop among Amazon’s best sellers with this Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. It is a 15.6-inch laptop that has a 4 GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card as its main course.

Although there are better laptop graphics to play today, this chip still performs very well in most games. Also, if you want to use it as a “non-gaming” laptop, it’s still pretty good.

Display: 15.6 “Full HD 60 Hz Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H RAM: 16 GB SSD: 512 GB NVMe M.2 Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1650 4 GB GDDR6 Operating system: No operating system

The only negative that we could highlight about this laptop is that it comes without an operating system, which is why it is so cheap. Installing Windows 10 from scratch is a breeze.

Right now it is available on Amazon for 699 euros, a discount of 250 euros compared to its original price.

With the latest in Intel processors: HP 15s

Among the best-selling laptops on Amazon is one of those computers launched at the beginning of the year and that already come with the latest in 11th generation Intel Core processors inside.

East HP 15, in its “fq2009ns” configuration it is well equipped with a 15.6-inch screen, high-capacity, ultra-fast storage and with Windows 10 pre-installed so you can use it as soon as it reaches your hands.

Although it has 8 GB of RAM, it comes in two 4 GB modules; so you can update it when you fall short for little money, giving a second life to your laptop.

Its price is only 575 euros on Amazon with free shipping.

Display: 15.6 “Full HD 60 Hz Processor: Intel Core i5-1135GZ up to 4.2 GHz RAM: 8 GB SSD: 512 GB NVMe M.2 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Operating system: Windows 10 Home

The most compact: HP 240 G8

Get the HP 240 G8 laptop for € 326 on Amazon

If you are looking for a slightly smaller laptop with a 14-inch screen and reduced edges, this HP 240 G8 It is a perfect lightweight option that you can take anywhere.

This is a perfect laptop for studying because it is cheap and capable of moving any traditional day-to-day task. It has an Intel Celeron processor and 8GB of RAM, plus enough storage for all your files and programs.

It has Windows 10 Home pre-installed and a keyboard in Spanish. Its price is only 326 euros on Amazon, a discount of 18% already applied.

Display: 14 “HD 60 Hz Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 (4MB Cache, 1.1GHz) RAM: 8 GB SSD: 128 GB NVMe M.2 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600 Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Cheapest: Lenovo IdeaPad 1

Get the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop for € 209

This is the cheapest laptop among the best sellers on Amazon and it can be positioned as a perfect equipment for students, especially the younger ones who use it for basic tasks.

This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is an 11.6-inch laptop with an Intel Celeron processor that is enough for what is left, that is, basic tasks such as a browser and some Office document. It is a very economical option for students who may deserve the corduroy.

You can already buy it on Amazon for only 209 euros, perfect to have it ready for the new course that comes.

Screen: 11.6 “HD Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 (4MB Cache, 1.1GHz) RAM: 4 GB SSD: 64 GB eMMC Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600 Operating system: Windows 10 S

Most wanted Mac: Apple MacBook Pro with M1 chip

This new Apple laptop already equips its own ARM processor, which provides more speed, lower battery consumption and a more affordable price than the previous model.

Apple’s new laptop with the first fully designed and manufactured by Apple processor is being a revolution. In this case it is the model 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip, one of its most powerful laptops of the moment.

It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of non-expandable SSD, but it comes with 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports with a very high bandwidth to connect monitors, hard drives, adapters of all kinds.

This MacBook Pro varies a lot in price, but now you can get it for 1,262 euros on Amazon.

Display: 13.3 “Retina (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) Processor: Apple M1 8-core RAM: 8 GB SSD: 256 GB Graphics: Apple M1 8-core Operating system: macOS Big Sur

