5 LaLiga Santander players to watch in Euro 2020

06/04/2021 at 8:41 PM CEST

Euro 2020 is here. After the postponement by Covid-19, the best continental football returns to Europe and its protagonists are ready. Today we review the most interesting players to watch in the LaLiga Santander tournament. Go for it!

Karim Benzema, the return of the class to the ‘bleus’

Karim Benzema has not worn the France jersey since October 2015. The ‘Valbuena Case’ took him away from one of his dreams, but this summer he returns in one of the best years of his career. Anything that is not seeing him as the starter will be a surprise and, with him, the French team is much stronger.

This year he has scored 23 goals in LaLiga Santander and has been one of the most outstanding players in the competition. It is true that Real Madrid was finally left without the title, but Benzema’s performance is beyond doubt.

Antonie Griezmann seeks to awaken

The stage of Antoine Griezmann in Barcelona is being very irregular, however, with France it is transformed. He was key in the achievement of the 2018 World Championship in Russia and, now, he is looking for Euro 2020. This season he has scored 13 goals in LaLiga and comes to the French team with the intention of leading them to victory.

The ‘bleus’ start as clear favorites, but they will have a tough challenge from the first minute. Share a group with Portugal, Germany and Hungary and anything can happen, from being first in the group to being eliminated. Be careful, because nothing has been decided.

Luka Modric and eternal youth

The Luka Modric thing has no name. He is 35 years old and has played 35 of 38 possible matches in the domestic competition … seeing is believing. A new youth that can lead Croatia to surprise. Chess players have already shown in the 2018 World Cup that they are very dangerous (they reached the grand final) and in Euro 2020 they do not have to be less.

Croatia is also in a tough group, with England, Scotland and the Czech Republic, but also affordable. The selection led by Modric is not the favorite to go to the round, although the possibilities are not few.

Gerard Moreno, the humble made star

The Spanish team is not among the great favorites to win Euro 2020, but there is a man who arrives in formidable form. It may be that in Europe there were fans who did not know Gerard Moreno before this season … and that is no longer possible. The Villarreal striker has been one of the most prominent men on the old continent and can lead Spain anywhere.

23 goals contemplate him in LaLiga and the Europa League title won with Villarreal endorse him, and more having been the most outstanding player of the yellows. For Luis Enrique, he is the undisputed starter and is perhaps the footballer in whom there is more hope.

Marcos Llorente, the all-rounder

There is no longer anyone who doubts Marcos Llorente. His physical superiority as an athletic player is palpable and this allows him to perform various functions. Luis Enrique wants him as a right back, but with the rojiblancos he has shown that he is up for whatever they throw at him. He is the undisputed starter and, with him, Spain is much stronger.