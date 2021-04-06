5 kitchen robots worth less than 200 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Kitchen robots are the most desired household appliances for those who want to eat homemade food but have little time. These models are cheap and can prepare a lot of food for the whole week.

Blessed are the kitchen robots. The best appliances for people who want to eat dishes cooked at home but do not have much time. And is that these products not only make simple dishes, they are capable of doing everything and also do not have to be very expensive.

Kitchen robots have been popularized by brands such as Thermomix or the Lidl Monsieur Cuisine kitchen robot, which was withdrawn from circulation due to a lawsuit. But there are countless models for sale that you can find in all online stores. If you are looking for a cheap model to cook at home healthier and faster, then this interests you.

Kitchen machines don’t have to be expensive. Although there are models that cost more than 1,000 euros, you can find cheap and on sale multifunction kitchen machines with good finishes and many functions.

These kitchen machines are cheap and cost less than 200 euros, they even have totally free shipping. If you find them on Amazon remember that in addition to free shipping you have fast delivery signing up for Prime.

Cecotec Mambo 7090

Get the Cecotec Mambo 7090 kitchen robot for € 169

One of the best known models in the world of kitchen robots and one that is among the cheapest is this Cecotec Mambo 7090.

This robot has a large bucket with a capacity of 3.3 liters and reaches a temperature of up to 120ºC. You can choose the temperature from degree to degree from its control wheel. Its blade has 10 speeds and you can program it up to 12 hours so that the recipe is prepared at the time you want.

It is capable of doing everything. It has 30 functions among which it is chopped, chopped, grated, fried, whipped, whipped, emulsified, stirred, steamed and much more.

It can be found in Cecotec’s own online store for 169 euros and has free shipping and fast delivery when shipped from its warehouses in Spain. Take advantage of this offer because in stores like Amazon it is sold out.

IKOHS Chefbot Compact Steampro

Get this Ikohs Chefbot Compact Steampro for € 184

Another robot that is below 200 euros is this Ikohs Chefbot Compact Steampro. It is a somewhat more compact kitchen robot with a 2.3-liter bucket that also includes a steamer. This accessory is optional and can be put on and taken off as you need. It is always better to have it than to need it and not have it.

This food processor has 23 functions including low temperature cooking, boiling, sautéing, mashing, boiling, steaming, kneading, chopping and many more.

Its engine has great power and has 10 speeds that you can control from its dial. In addition, the temperature can vary between 37ºC to 120ºC.

You can find it in the Ikohs online store for 184.95 euros with free shipping and delivery between 24 and 48 hours. On Amazon you can also find it slightly below 200 euros.

Aigostar Power Cook

Get the Aigostar Power Cook robot for € 139.99 on Amazon

If you want a very compact kitchen robot for fear that your kitchen will not fit very well, this Aigostar Power Cook It is a multifunction kitchen robot at a good price and that will not take up much. Its price is only 139.99 euros on Amazon.

Its stainless steel jug has a 1.75 liter capacity with a tall, not wide glass design. This allows you to save space as it is taller than it is wide. Compared to other kitchen machines this one will fit in almost any free space on your countertop.

It has 6 speeds, 12 programs and also 36 recipes already stored to make dishes quickly. You have access to 4 automatic modes of operation: soup, desserts, slow cooker and dough, which can be the most used.

It reaches temperatures between 37ºC to 120ºC and the jug is removable so that you can put it in the dishwasher without problem. It also includes a steamer to put on top of the jar that you can disassemble and store separately.

Prixton Kitchen Gourmet KG200

Get the Prixton Kitchen Gourmet G200 robot for € 160 on Amazon

This kitchen robot Prixton Kitchen Gourmet KG200 It is also compact in size, but with a larger capacity jug. Very complete despite its price and size.

The jug has a capacity of 2 liters and also has a steamer as an accessory and a scale on the top that never hurts to have it apart to weigh any product or food. It has an LCD screen that indicates power, speed and temperature.

It has 10 speeds and a power of up to 800 W when chopping, 1000 W when heating. The variable temperature is between 30ºC to 140ºC.

It is a multifunction kitchen robot that is on sale for about 160 euros on Amazon.

Magefesa Magchef MGF4550

Get Magefesa Magchef MGF4550 for € 159

A multifunction food processor with a large capacity stainless steel jug that has everything you need to prepare all kinds of meals is this Magefesa Magchef MGF4550. Its container has a capacity of 3.3 liters and you can put it in the dishwasher.

This multifunction robot has 10 functions such as twisting, chopping, shredding, grating, emulsifying, cooking, stirring or kneading among others. It has an adjustable temperature of between 30ºC to 120ºC and they also give away a book with 40 quick recipes to start using it.

You can still get it at the Media Markt for only 159 euros. You can choose to pick it up at one of their stores or delivery is available free of charge.

