In this confinement that many of us continue to suffer in Spain and other parts of the world, cinema has become a great ally for the whole family. And beyond the classic platforms of on-demand content, we have several others to see our favorite movies and series. In other words, it is not necessary to pay for this type of services. Including, of course, current and old children’s movies.

In this way, we want to show you below a small list of movies that will surely be of interest to you. Useful for those times of the day when your children are bored and find nothing to amuse them. All you have to do is search online movie sites for any of the above.

The best online movies for children

Ice Age

This production is ideal for the little ones, regardless of whether they are babies of a few years or older. Ice Age, or The Ice Age, as it is called in other countries, is a story that leaves no one indifferent. It is about the adventures of a somewhat strange herd of prehistoric animals, which aim to return a human baby to their family. In the middle of the journey, all kinds of unforeseen events occur.

The incorporation of the newborn human, the vibrant colors and movements, and the appearance on the scene of mammoths, tigers and other species will immediately attract the attention of your little one.

UP

Pixar shines in this cinecality film that tells the life of the elderly Carl Fredricksen and his wife Ellie. When both find out that their house will be demolished, they decide to undertake a trip through South America. To do this, they tie the house to the balloons that he himself sold, and go to the other side of the world.

The intrepid boy scout Rusell will join the trip, and together they will go through hilarious situations, which invite the whole family to think of themselves as a support group, even in difficult circumstances like this.

Abominable

This Dreamworks film tells the incredible journey of a Chinese teenager, Yi. She moves from the center of Shanghai to the Himalayas itself. And she does not do it alone, but accompanied by a young Yeti specimen that she discovered on top of her building.

It is a perfect proposal for an afternoon at home. The beauty of the snowy landscapes of these mountain ranges, and the value of the little heroine in a magical setting, are well worth it.

E.T. The alien

Of course, we are talking more about a classic than a recent movie. When we were just beginning to be able to watch movies online. E.T. The Alien was already there for a long time.

In case there is someone who does not know the plot, let’s review it: an alien falls to planet Earth and is rescued by the children of an American family. While the authorities seek to find him to subject him to terrible studies, the children want to save his life. This Steven Spielberg work of art has garnered countless awards, and is considered key to the evolution of special effects.

In exchange for nothing

The last of the kids movies you should see during the alarm or confinement state is In Exchange for Nothing. Aimed at an already adolescent audience, it reviews the emotions that are experienced in this period of life.

Doubts, uncertainty, the first longings and heartbreak. None of these themes is left out of Daniel Guzmán’s film. A film that was widely recognized during the 2015 Goya Awards and the Malaga Festival of the same year. A script that will move young people and parents alike.

Movies for children, free and available to everyone

As you can see, we only have to take a few minutes to find these movies available on the web. Thanks to the Internet, access to the cinema has expanded as never before, and it is not necessary to allocate part of our monthly income to pay for payment platforms.

In fact, if you find content only in English, you can always find movie subtitle options. Thus, the universe of titles at hand will never run out.

And you, which of these films for girls and boys do you plan to see as a family this week?

