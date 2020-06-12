A supremacist salutes the Nazi with a confederation flag and crosses symbolizing the Ku Klux Klan.

The presence of Confederate symbols in public spaces in numerous southern cities divides Americans as few.

Some defend them as a way of remembering history and for others it is evidence that racism remains an unsolved issue.

And the matter has once again become evident with the protests unleashed by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police and the recent attacks by some protesters against statues of rebel generals.

In BBC Mundo we tell you some keys to understand the impact of the Civil War on today’s American society.

1. What was the Civil War and who did it face?

It was the last “great war” on United States territory, and it was also the last visible attempt to dismember the Union.

“The conflict erupted when the southern slave states separated from the rest of the nation after the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860,” Nina Silber, professor of history at Boston University, explains to the BBC World.



His explicit reason, he says, was the fear that Lincoln would somehow restrict the slavery system.

His explicit reason, he says, was the fear that Lincoln would somehow restrict the slavery system.

But according to Daniel Sutherland, president of the Civil War Historians Society, the underlying cause was the expansion of slavery, not its abolition.

“The South could have feared that it was the intention of the North, but few people thought that abolition was politically practical in 1860-61,” he tells BBC Mundo.

In fact, according to James Gallman, a professor at the University of Florida, Lincoln insisted that he had no intention of actively attacking slavery where it already existed, but the Confederacy, the 11 states that separated under Lee, did not believe in the promise.

“Once the South left the Union, the question was whether the rest of the United States would let them go or resist. Essentially, the Civil War started because Lincoln would not let the south dissolve the countryHe added.



.The arrival to the presidency of Lincoln catalyzed the separation of the south.

Contrary to the widespread notion that abolition was one of the reasons northerners responded to the war, Sutherland believes that slavery was initially the least serious problem.

“It was not until the middle of the war, and for a variety of political, military, and diplomatic reasons, that abolition was linked to the main cause of the war in northern thought, which was always the preservation of the Union. Even then, many northerners opposed fighting for abolition and had no intention of defending racial justice“He maintains.

Silber assures that although some consider today that the slavers “fought in defense of the” rights of the states “in the south, in reality they were always explicit in that they fought to maintain slavery and a system of white supremacy”.

The war lasted four years and about 750,000 Americans died.

2. Who won and what were the results of the contest?

The Civil War ended in the spring of 1865, when Robert E. Lee and other southern generals surrendered the weapons.

The war resolved, in Gallman’s opinion, two fundamental problems that the country suffered.

“A central conflict since independence from England was whether the states could voluntarily separate from the Union. The war answered that question in a negative way ”, he assures.



The Confederation flag is one of the most controversial and widespread symbols.

“The second conflict was over the future of slavery in the country. This was also resolved with the Thirteenth Amendment. Slavery ended. ”

Silber explains that a process known as Reconstruction was then started that lasted more than a decade and that provided freed slaves with civil rights and voting.

3. Were the conflicts that gave rise to the Civil War resolved with the end of the war?

According to the Boston University historian, the slavery system ended the conflict, but the Confederacy’s surrender did not “in any way” resolve the issue of racial equality.



.The Ku Klux Klan has been one of the far-right organizations that has reappropriated the Confederate symbols.

Many thought, he maintains, that this would be a consequence of the end of slavery. But it was not like that, “nor did it end with a system of white supremacy“

“Once the southern white leaders returned to power, they were able to shore up an economic system that kept former slaves in subordinate roles (generally as sharecroppers). Finally, they also took measures to prevent blacks in the south from exercising any political power, depriving them of the right to vote and other political rights, ”he adds.

In fact, according to Gallaham, in the decades after 1865, the southern states saw “a tremendous increase in the oppression of blacks.”

It was the time when the Ku Klux Klan, one of the supremacist organizations that appropriated as an emblem of various Confederate symbols, began its actions.

4. Why are there still Confederate symbols if he was defeated in the race?

Data from the Southern Poverty Law Center indicate that there are more than 1,500 confederate symbols in ANDstates ORnests, mainly statues, cemeteries and monuments that recall heroes or battles of the south.



. Most Confederate statues are facing north.

“Both North and South built monuments to honor their dead after the war and they have remained in place because they are part of the history of cadto region and nationSutherland argues.

But according to Gallman, there is an important key behind the installation of these symbols: most were not created in the decade after the war, but many years later.

“These monuments recall the Confederacy, but it is fair to say that in most cases, the southern whites who put them on were also celebrating white supremacy and actively seeking to recall a mythical ‘lost cause.’ With them they were highlighting racial conflicts of the historical moment in which they lived and it was not merely a tribute to the Civil War, ”he says.

But according to Sutherland, until very recently, such monuments were generally considered “symbols of regional and local pride by the sacrifice of young people who, rightly or wrongly, believed To defend their homes and to your families“

5. At what point White supremacist groups hijacked Confederate symbols?

According to Silber, most of the Confederate monuments appeared at the beginning of the 20th century, at a time when the so-called “Jim Crow laws” were practiced, which under the motto “separate but equal” advocated racial segregation in all public facilities.



.Hundreds of white supremacists paraded with Nazi torches and symbols in Charlottesville as they chanted slogans against Jews.

In fact, southern white politicians used statues and Confederate emblems as symbols with which they could feel identified. They hid that these heroes had fought for slavery, although they always defended their belief in white supremacy, ”he explains.

The Boston University academic believes that it was during the time of the civil rights struggle, in the middle of the last century, when the use of Confederate symbols, especially the flag, gained greater notoriety.

“For them it symbolizes resistance to allto government imposition for racial equality“, considers.

But in Gallman’s opinion, the insignia and statues of the Confederacy have also not been reinterpreted only as emblems of racial superiority, but as “anti-government” symbols.

However, it is likely that most of the people who marched and sang in Charlottesville knew next to nothing about the Civil War or the Confederacy. They only know that, in some way, these monuments and the flag represent the racism that they defend. ”

“In fact, I don’t think actually the statue of Robert E. Lee in Virginia really had something to do with these events. These people only used the statue as a pretext for a Nazi rally.“

* This note is an update of the one that was initially released in August 2017 after the Charlottesville incidents.