5 keys to taking a good nap and taking advantage of all its benefits

Taking a nap helps to maintain a more energy during the rest of the day and improve productivity. But it also helps improve memory and keeps the body in a state of alert, that is, fully awake.

To take a good nap, at least 5 essential conditions or keys are required so that the rest during that period of time is profitable.

1. How much time do you have to dedicate?

A good nap should last between 20 and 30 minutes. It is recommended that it does not last longer than this time so as not to cause the opposite effect to what is sought, that is, that you end up more exhausted.

This time is prudent because during these 30 minutes you are still in the early stages of the sleep cycle, which would not cause light-headedness when you wake up. Likewise, it is recommended that take a nap at the same time.

The ideal is to take a nap at the same time every day, lasting 20 to 30 minutes and not do it in bed. Photo: Shutterstock

2. When is it appropriate to take a nap?

It is good that you sleep in the afternoons, between 1 and 3. The question is that during these hours the body goes into a state of lethargy and tiredness. Taking a nap before these hours would not work, as the body would not be ready to rest.

Taking a nap later could disrupt the night’s sleep cycle. So it is convenient that you choose the time for you to take a nap, because it is preferable that it is the same time every day.

3. Suitable environment

So you can enjoy your nap the environment must be calm. It is not recommended that you sleep in your bed, since you could not wake up. Choose a comfortable quilt or chair. Also, keep the light off, or wear an eye mask.

For you to wake up use an alarm with an appropriate soundThat is progressive and does not wake you up suddenly so as not to cause discomfort. Another tip is that you can drink a small cup of coffee before your nap, so you will wake up with more energy.

4. Night naps

While it is true that naps take place during the day, it is also possible to take them at night in case you have a night job and you need to recharge. The premise is the same: sleep between 20 to 30 minutes.

You should avoid taking naps that are very close to the time you woke up, or that are close to the time you go to sleep. So you must calculate an intermediate time to enjoy the night nap.

5. Beware of insomnia

Good sleep is essential to maintain good health, especially after receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

However, people who suffer from a sleep disorder should be careful about naps. That is why it is recommended that they visit a specialist to identify the problem and find the appropriate solution for a better rest.

