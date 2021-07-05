Google Chrome vs. Microsoft Edge: performance, functionalities, synchronization, security, optimization.

Google Chrome Y Microsoft Edge they are two of the best web browsers you can use today. Both have incredible functionalities that will give you a first-rate web browsing experience.

For many, Google Chrome is the king of web browsers, thanks to its great speed, compatibility, simplicity of use and clean design. On the other hand, there are those who consider installing Microsoft Edge because it surpasses it in design, functionality and performance, thanks to its latest updates.

In any case, we want to give you a comparison between both tools, introducing you to 5 key differences between Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, highlighting their advantages and disadvantages, so you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

5 key differences between Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge

As we mentioned, both are the best alternatives between different web browsers. Although for color tastes, there are some very specific differences that can make you lean towards one or the other.

In any case, below we leave you a top with 5 sections showing key differences between Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge for you to consider further.

1. Performance

We start with a vital section for users and that is performance. A point that worries all users a lot and more, because we know the fame it has Google Chrome as a true RAM devourer.

According to this, we can say that Microsoft Edge vastly outperforms Google Chrome, and this can not only be evidenced in benchmarks such as Kraken and Jetstream, but in daily use.

In our case, we tested both browsers in a total of 4 tabs with the same content in both cases, where Edge showed a consumption of RAM memory close to 262.9MB, while Chrome not only exceeds that number, but doubles it.

Although, for those people who have a super powerful computer, these aspects may not be a problem, when we talk about more limited equipment, it is when makes a very important difference.

2. Features

Both are very complete and reliable web browsers for different day-to-day tasks, however, it must be recognized that Microsoft Edge is one step ahead of Chrome in many aspects.

For example, Edge It has different functionalities that, although they may go unnoticed, when you start to use it, it improves in largely your experience as a user.

For example in Microsoft Edge we find Edge Collections that allows you to group a set of similar websites, name and save them to access them quickly and easily when you need them with just one click.

We find other options such as Edge Editor, which works as a writing assistant based on an artificial intelligence that help improve your texts and that promises to improve every day according to your use.

For those users who have a limited visibility, the option of Read aloud from Edge is another of the great accessibilities that it offers Edge, where the browser will read the entire web to you with a very warm and friendly voice.

Another aspect to highlight with the vertical tabs of Edge, which although they are not an invention of Microsoft, since other browsers such as Opera or Vivaldi incorporate it, make a difference with Chrome, showing a cleaner and cleaner interface.

3. Synchronization

This point is for Google Chrome and it is mainly because its ability to timing is very wide. Since passwords and bookmarks, to browsing history, payment methods and more.

This makes it incredibly useful for those users who have multiple devices, being able sync between computers, laptops, mobiles and tablets seamlessly from a single Google account.

However, Edge It is not far behind and also supports this functionality, however it is more limited. Not to mention that the synchronization of history and open tabs they are still under development.

4. Security

Both browsers have security and privacy options very marked, although we must recognize that Edge is one point ahead, and we tell you the reasons.

Inside of the Microsoft browser, you can choose between three levels of security, being able to choose the one that works best for you, in addition, it is combined with Microsoft Defender Smartscreen, which enhances protection against malicious websites and downloads that leave your computer and personal information at potential risk.

For its part, the Google browser only supports the blocking third-party cookies, identifies high-risk websites, extensions and downloads of dubious origin, offering a safer browsing and 100% guaranteed.

In any case, both browsers offer the possibility of install apps and extensions that allow you to take security further, such as ad and ad blockers or determine the access each website has to your computer.

5. Optimization

Finally, we touch up an issue that is related to the performance but it is worth explaining it separately and is the subject of the browser optimization. In this case, Edge has the particularity of configure standby tabs.

This is a function that helps optimize your team’s performance by reducing resource consumption, especially RAM memory. What it does is that when a tab is not being used after a period of time, the program suspends it so that it does not consume resources until it is visited again.

Yes OK, Chome offers a similar solution, is very limited and not as “polished” as its counterpart, and it is because it does not allow to choose the inactivity time for the tab to go into suspension or create a whitelist of untouchable tabs.

Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, which is better?

Now, which of these two browsers is the best? If we go to the numbers, obviously Edge is the winner and positioning himself as the best web browser.

With its latest updates, it has been shown that outperforms Chrome in different sections as the aesthetics, security, functionalities and especially in the performance and resource optimization.

Do you mean Chrome is bad? Not at all, since Google’s web browser has marked advantages over Edge such as the compatibility, synchronization and ease of use. In addition, Chrome is used in 70% of computers, which shows that some users are comfortable using the Google browser and they prefer not to waste time in a transition.

In any case, you as a user are the one who decides which one you feel most comfortable with and which one best meets your needs. They are both elite web browsers, but like everything, they are not perfect.

How to import your favorites, passwords and more data that you have in Google Chrome into Microsoft Edge

If you liked this article of the differences between Google Chrome and Microsoft EdgeDon’t hesitate to take a look at Surf Game, a much better alternative to Google’s dinosaur.

