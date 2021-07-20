Around March 23, 2020, theStandard & Poor’s Composite and MSCI All Country World indices They hit lows that established the fastest bear market in history as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe.

In stark contrast to said fall, equity markets hit new all-time highs last week, which is why we have managed to close the circle from the depths to which we fell in 2020 to the heights reached in 2021. These events have led us to think that this may be a good time to share some of the learnings that I have managed to extract from this so unusual historical period.

We started by talking about what the expert was thinking at the beginning of 2020. By the end of 2019, he was confident that the markets were well positioned for a period of strong results. Inflation and interest rates were at low levels, and it looked like they were going to stay that way. Banks were prone to lending and companies seemed willing to re-invest in productive capacity, as opposed to stock buybacks and dubious acquisitions of days gone by.

The positioning of Steve Watson at the beginning of 2020 it was a true reflection of its convictions, with little liquidity and a strong cyclical component in its main positions. In less than three months, the world economy was practically paralyzed and fear gripped the markets, making its pro-cyclical positioning seem problematic at best. But the context is important. And to understand it, it helps to understand the expert’s investment style.

His friends and colleagues often say, “Steve is the typical guy who runs into burning buildings.” The same is a bit excessive, but it is true that you like to invest against the current. You have always thought that the market fluctuates between excessive enthusiasm and extreme pessimism. An investor with a reasonable degree of objectivity can get good results by selling in the first case and buying in the second.

This approach has worked very well for the last thirty years. But it is true that it also often causes problems, and tends to perform better in the early stages of bull markets, when pessimism gives way to optimism. Warren Buffett defined it best: “You have to be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”

That’s how it is Steve Watson , In summary. He then lists lThe five lessons he has learned or relearned with the pandemic and that you are applying to your investment portfolios:

1. Market crises are inevitable

The stock market crash that caused the pandemic made me think of the market crises that I have witnessed throughout my professional career. He counted 21, including the collapse of the Soviet Union, the bursting of the tech bubble, the global financial crisis, and now COVID-19.

He refers to all of them just to highlight the fact that market shocks are a reality for investors. According to my list, we have to face one of these circumstances every eighteen months or so.

No one could have foreseen the pandemic, but in hindsight it would have been logical to consider the possibility of something happening that would disrupt the incredible upward trend of the last ten years. If we had considered it in historical terms, it would also have been logical to think that we would be able to overcome the crisis and re-emerge with more force. In fact, we have.

2. The interpretation of history is not an exact science

This relatively short list of events offers other important lessons as well. For example, it teaches us that history does not have to repeat itself in exactly the terms one expects. It’s easy to draw false parallels, which was exactly what was done in the first months of the COVID crisis.

3. Growth or value? Both at the right time.

Although a Steve Watson causes you some discomfort excessive imprecision and vagueness of the labels “growth” and “value”, you will use them here despite their lack of nuance. The truth is that in its narrow selection of growth-oriented companies, it saved its skin in the worst days of 2020.

These positions included some technology companies, especially in the semiconductor industry, as well as some consumer-oriented internet and e-commerce companies.

Despite the preference for value companies, Capital Group continues to rely on the great resilience of the technology sector. The moment of entry into the market is important. Many of the expert’s technology-related investments are long-term positions that he added to his portfolio before the market recognized their potential.

Steve Watson I like to invest in a company when prices are low and it is not in favor of investors, but I also like to hold the investment long enough for the market to reflect the true value of the company in question. Thus, some of your current positions do not seem counter-trend, but probably were at the time.

As these companies rallied during the pandemic, it gradually cut some of its positions to invest in areas less favored by investors, such as energy, finance and travel.

4. Dividends play an important role

And speaking of areas not favored by investors: the expert indicates that he has been paying special interest to dividends for a long time as the main mechanism that a company uses to transfer value to its investors. You have always believed that dividends will continue to function as a stabilizing factor in periods of unstable markets.

Unfortunately, this last characteristic has weakened in the last ten years and seemed to have completely disappeared at some point in 2020. But at Capital Group they are not willing to say that performance is useless.

Today’s unprecedented, historically unprecedented monetary conditions and the market’s devotion to fast-growing and societally transforming companies have caused us to bypass many of the historic norms.

However, they do not believe that the value of dividends as a value transmission mechanism that links companies and investors has ended. In the expert’s opinion, it is more important today than ever.

Summarizing: the Capital Group expert loved dividends before the pandemic and continues to love them now.

5. Dr. Cobre offers an accurate diagnosis

The outlook, as bleak as in the first quarter of 2020, has not changed much.

Now that the market has closed the circle, he realizes that his feeling is very similar to what he had at the end of 2019: the liquidity level of investment portfolios is still very low and I believe that within a year the markets global will have gone up.

Their portfolios continue to have a pro-cyclical bias, which favors those companies that, in the opinion of Capital Group, will be favored by the re-acceleration of growth in the world economy.

He may be wrong, of course, but he encourages Dr. Cobre’s diagnosis. It is well known that copper is a raw material with a PhD in economics, given its great ability to help predict the evolution of the world economy.

Copper prices reached their lowest level at the end of March. Now they tell us that the economy is rebounding strongly and that it will most likely continue to do so.

Also copper may be warning us of increased inflationary pressures, But at the moment they do not believe that inflation, or higher interest rates, are a threat to global equity markets.

Also from Capital Group they find more attractive opportunities outside the United States. Specifically, and from a valuation perspective, the emerging markets They are now much more attractive than the United States, and my portfolios reflect this view.

In short, we once again have all the elements that they offered so much confidence and about which I was so wrong at the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020. We may now be able to live again with investment styles that respond to the historical behavior of the markets and have the expectation that we will return to the historical norms.

Even Steve Watson was I would go so far as to say that growth may be poised to once again pass the baton to value and that non-US markets could outperform the United States in the next few years. We’ll see.