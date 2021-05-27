5 inventions that could change our lives in the not too distant future

Artificial intelligence to find new molecules for the development of more powerful drugs and vaccines

A few days ago we learned that scientists from New Mexico had managed to develop a set of online, open source computational models, useful to help experts more quickly detect different molecules in order to develop more powerful drugs to combat, in that case in particular, COVID-19.

However, it is true that it is a very interesting technology, which would offer excellent possibilities. For example, it is estimated that there are around 1,060 molecules that can be used to develop potential drugs.

And researchers could use the advantages provided by the artificial intelligence (AI) to screen molecules and match them to potential targets, such as a cellular receptor or protein.

In fact, already in July 2019, a team made up of Australian researchers was able to design a flu vaccine with an adjuvant designed by an algorithm. And in February 2020 the company Insilico Medicine developed a drug against fibrosis in just 46 days thanks to artificial intelligence (the development of this type of classic drugs usually takes up to 10 years).