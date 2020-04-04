Kylie Jenner.

Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris / .

Kylie Jenner is one of the influencers and wealthier businesswomen and popular of the moment, with more than 168 million followers On Instagram He has become one of the most followed public figures on social networks and with each publication he shares he can break the network.

And this has been demonstrated with the different image changes that have been made over time. Today we are going to leave you 5 of his most intrepid looks with which he shocked his followers. Do you remember them?

1. Tender pink color

In 2016 she tried the pink color on her hair, the young woman was only 19 years old and was about to become one of the leading entrepreneurs in the makeup industry.

2. Midnight Blue

A memory of when he painted his hair dark blue. In this image, she combined her look with a pink dress that contrasted very well. For the snapshot he received more than 2 million “likes”.

3. Joan Jett Look

With this rock style he fell in love with the most rebellious of his fans. The socialite added a plaid jacket to finish the Punk look you were looking for.

4. phosphorescent

In the middle of the year 2017 phosphorescent colors became fashionable, they were seen everywhere; on clothing, accessories and hair. Kylie was not far behind and painted her hair in this color.

5. Blond

A blonde classic with dark roots reminiscent of singers like Christina Aguilera Y Shakira. He wore this look in 2018 and for the image he received more than 5 million “likes”, the socialite wanted a change to celebrate his 21 years as it should.

.