The fast food market is constantly innovating strategies to maintain the activity of its commercial operations in the midst of contingencies.

Shake Shack, KFC and McDonald’s are leading brands in the fast food market.

The quarantine experienced by COVID-19 has rethought the market and fast food has been no stranger to it.

The fast food market has become one of great value in the world, because it is an industry made up of a large number of points of sale and brands that have transcended throughout history, with a trajectory that has made them stand out. Within this huge industry, with all kinds of actions that have established advertising references and marketing guidelines that have helped to understand the value of commercial communication, within a highly controversial category due to the nutritional value of the food they sell.

With these bases in place, a benchmark that we cannot lose sight of in the market is the number of creative and innovative actions that the brands of this industry have imparted during the contingency, based on simplicity.

Make your own Shake Shack at home

Shake Shack implemented an original marketing strategy during this contingency with the sale of its hamburgers, but sending the ingredients to the diners’ house to prepare them.

The brand’s strategy has been to package the ingredients with which its hamburgers are made, to motivate staying at home, with which the brand has gained consumer interest at a time when this recommendation has sought to help contain the spread of COVID-19 that has spread worldwide in more than 180 countries.

Fully sanitized deliveries

KFC established a protocol in Vietnam that has become one of the best lessons of how a brand should operate in full contingency.

The fast food chain carried out a campaign to convince the consumer of the hygienic measures that it took into account to be able to carry out home deliveries and which went so far as to even disinfect the bench where the delivery person rests the order when delivering it at a distance from the consumer.

This measure became a benchmark of great value for the market, considering the value of continuing hygienic practices at the moment.

McDonald’s and an original recipe book

McDonald’s developed an original strategy as only a brand dedicated to food can do, commissioning a recipe book from nutritionist Maricarmen Osés, in order to maintain essential habits in physical and mental health during this contingency that is being experienced by the presence of COVID-19 in the country.

The measure has been an action with which the brand has sought to maintain consumers’ healthy habits, now that home protection has been recommended, to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading further.

Orders by Whatsapp

KFC Méico implemented an original home delivery strategy and is that it already accepts orders through WhatsApp.

The brand implemented an intelligent system to be able to receive orders through WhatsApp, which not only facilitates communication with the brand, but also makes it possible to place orders at home and keep the receipt at home.

“We know that being connected and communicated is essential today, which is why we take care to make it just as easy for our consumers, who will now be able to chat with KFC and eat delicious food,” explains Artemio Santos, CEO of KFC.

Burger King and its communication strategy

Burger King implemented an original strategy with which it sought to promote staying at home, with a simple idea: to reveal the secret recipe of its hamburgers, so that the consumer knows the products they are made with and can make them at home, respecting the receipt.

