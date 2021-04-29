5 ideal Netflix movies for when you want to cry

5 Netflix Movies Ideal For When You Want To Cry | Instagram

It will be better that you prepare the ‘kleenex’ at once since this time here we bring you the films saddest of Netflix if you want to see something emotional and need to cry at ease without having to explain the reason.

If you are one of those people who plays songs sad To be even sadder, surely the same thing happens to you with movies.

So if they find you on Netflix and you need to download and let go of a few tears, or rather many, we recommend these titles.

The truth is that we all have a movie that makes us cry and contains scenes that continue to make your skin crawl over and over again, no matter how many times you’ve seen it.

And in fact they do not have to be dramas necessarily, but simply have a special sensitivity.

As you can see, Netflix has a variety of content and themes to watch within its platform and among all the options there are some movies that have made users grow emotional and melancholy.

Movies that are on the streaming platform and that will surely make you cry:

1

Pieces of a woman (2020)

Vanessa Kirby allows herself to exist in this film by Kornél Mundruczó about motherhood, trauma and womanhood.

In it, the life of the protagonist and her husband (Shia LaBeouf) is turned upside down after losing their son during a home birth due to the midwife, whom they denounce.

A double journey then begins: through the judicial route and through the pain of loss.

two

Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

This is not only one of the saddest movies on Netflix, but also in the history of cinema.

And it is that war, whatever it is, always has the worst consequences for the people who are involved in its destruction.

And if those are a teenager and his beloved little sister, ravaged by famine and misery, even more so.

Prepare to give tears to everything, since Isao Takahata does not fool around.

3

The Room (2015)

In this film, Brie Larson conquered critics and academics (she won the Oscar for Best Actress) with her performance in this Lenny Abrahamson film, where she becomes a woman who has been chased by a psychopath for years and forced to raise her son. (the great Jacob Tremblay) in a reality between four walls.

4

A star is born (2018)

It’s hard to contain the excitement when Lady Gaga looks at the camera and sings in our ear.

The umpteenth adaptation of this story, one of the most famous in Hollywood, finds here a modern, romantic and very emotional version.

5

Big Fish (2003)

Tim Burton really touched us with this movie, especially with its emotional ending.

Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace, it tells the story of a dying father and a distant son, who comes to his bedside to spend the last moments that he has left with him and try to get to know him better through his fanciful stories, which we will live. in the first person with Ewan McGregor.