Britney Spears and Madonna.

Without a doubt, show business has iconic kisses that have been saved for history. Today we are going to leave you some of them to add romance to your day.

1. Britney, Madonna and Christina Aguilera

Without a doubt, the quintessential kiss of pop culture. After the presentation of Britney, Madonna and Christina Aguilera in 2003, television stations had to start deferring the signal due to the great scandal that this caused. It certainly marked a before and after in the history of the show.

2. Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling

During the 2004 MTV Movie Awards the couple took the stage to collect their award for “Best Kiss” and decided to immortalize their participation with the recreation of the scene. They certainly left one of the most spontaneous and romantic kisses there are.

3. Yoko Ono and John Lennon

In the year 1980 Yoko Ono and the former leader of The Beatles, John Lennon, were photographed by Annie Leibovitz, however no one claimed that It was the last kiss of the couple captured, because five hours later the musician would be killed.

4. The Lady and the Tramp

No one would have thought that an animated film had one of the most famous kisses in entertainment. After its 1955 premiere, the scene where dogs eat in an Italian restaurant was recreated by millions due to the tenderness of his kiss with the pasta.

5. Titanic

The kiss between Jack and Rose, played by Leonardo Dicaprioand Kate Winslet, He went around the world. Not only because of the incredible scene he presented at the tip of the Titanic, but because of how romantic it was for millions.

