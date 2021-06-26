5 horror movies on Netflix to be scared this weekend

Few things are scarier than the real world, but certainly these Netflix horror movies try. Now that the post-pandemic box office is dominated by genre, with such notable exhibits as ‘A Quiet Place 2’ and ‘The Warren File: Forced by the Demon’, it is a perfect time to experience strong emotions in the living room as well. And so We have searched the platform’s catalog in search of interesting proposals and, above all, different. We have tried not to go to the typical, and the result is a list with films of such diverse nationalities (Iran, Indonesia, Argentina, United Kingdom … and also Spain!) as their styles, stories and mechanisms for terror. Some mix their scares with touches of comedy, others seek the social message and others simply seek the most effective way to make you jump on the couch. Beware of popcorn, it is sacred.

Under the shadow (Babak Anvari, 2016)

Gallery Stock

Maybe you got to see the movie ‘Wounds’ on Netflix with Dakota Johnson and the now Hollywood number 1 cannibal Armie Hammer, but you were wrong: The good of Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari is actually ‘Under the Shadow’, his incredible 2016 debut. Set in the last days of the armed conflict between Iran and Iraq in the 1980s, the story centers on a woman and her young daughter as they deal not only with terror on the streets of Tehran, but also inside their home: a demonic being. It is manifesting itself between the four walls, turning your home into a haunted house. Allegory of female oppression, the film mixes the political with the sinister. And most importantly, it leaves us terrified.

May the devil take you (Timo Tjahjanto, 2018)

Legacy Pictures

Indonesian Timo Tjahjanto, versed in both the art of horror and martial arts (he has signed two films that you cannot miss if you like cakes with the Iko Uwais brand: ‘Headshot’ and ‘The night comes for us’, both on Netflix) , put fear in our bodies with this 2018 film. ‘May the devil take you’ follows a young woman who must move to a house in the middle of the forest with her stepmother and stepbrothers as a result of her father’s illness. And we already know that the cabins in the forest are never a good idea: of course, there is a demonic entity that stalks the place, and that it will make them pass beautiful. It has a sequel, ‘May the Devil take you too’ (‘May the devil take you too’), in case you want to do a double, the sea of ​​entertainment.

Terrified (Demián Rugna, 2017)

Machaco Films / INCAA

You do not expect what you are going to find in this Argentine film of Demián Rugna, which is quite a box of surprises from start to finish. ‘Terrified’ is building step by step, event by event, a mosaic of supernatural phenomena that go from disappearing people to children rising from the grave, to invisible killers and demonic voices. Everything builds a sick and terrifying atmosphere that ends on a high note. You only have to see the first (and shocking) scene to realize that you are facing something different, original and highly recommended.

Voices (Ángel Gómez Hernández, 2020)

You don’t have to re-invent the wheel to realize that a well-made wheel works perfectly. This cheap metaphor helps us to tell you that ‘Voces’ by Ángel Gómez Hernández is a model horror film in the field of haunted houses and psychophonies in the style of the Warren couple. And that is very worth it for horror lovers or, simply, those who want to have a little fear this weekend. The story follows a family that moves into a new house, known among the locals as “The House of Voices”, something that does not seem very attractive. Yet there they go, and indeed the voices begin to manifest, leading to disastrous consequences. Get carried away by his script twists and his most successful ‘jumpscares’ and you will have the perfect tape for a night of terror, blanket and popcorn.

Malevolent (Olaf de Fleur Johannesson, 2018)

Catalyst Global Media

We’re not going to lie: it’s not the best horror movie you’ll ever see. But not the worst either. If that’s enough for you, ‘Malevolent’ is waiting for you on Netflix. She has a clear point in her favor, and that’s Florence Pugh. The actress premiered this film before becoming one of the fashion stars thanks to films such as ‘Little Women’, ‘Midsommar’ and soon ‘Black Widow’ by Marvel, but her talent was already more than consolidated at that time. The film is set in Glasgow in 1986, where four young men are “ghost hunting” in the local haunted houses, although everything is a scam. With Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Scott chambers Y Georgina bevan, Pugh leads these cheap ghostbusters who will one day have to face a real paranormal phenomenon.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io