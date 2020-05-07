Fingernails are an inflammation that occurs around the skin of the nails when they are incarnated. Due to this inflammation, the affected area may become infected. However, there are ways to treat this problem using products that are available at home, as indicated by Dr. José Gerardo Rosciano, in an article for the Better Health portal.

1. Salt and lemon

Together, salt and lemon are effective for fingernails, as they work as an anti-inflammatory and disinfectant. What you have to do is open a hole in the middle of the lemon, add sea salt and then insert the infected finger. Leave for 20 minutes. The treatment should be applied daily, until the finger heals.

2. Thyme

In addition to fighting inflammation and infection, it also relieves pain. Therefore, thyme tea is suitable for treating this problem. To do this, you must mix 1 cup of water with 2 tablespoons of thyme and boil for 5 minutes.

Then let it warm, and soak your finger for at least 10 minutes. This treatment should be done every day and several times a day.

3. Egg white

It is one of the simplest home remedies and does not cost anything. It is only necessary to beat the egg white, either 1 or 2, and apply it constantly throughout the day. The white, once beaten, can be stored for 3 days in the fridge, so it can be used multiple times.

Photo: Shutterstock

4. Carrot Topic

In this case, it will be necessary to cook a carrot, and after it is well boiled, mash it. The paste resulting from this process should be put on a clean gauze pad. Then apply the topic to the inflamed finger. You can even bandage it up and leave it for about 15 minutes. And we apply it 3 times a day.

5. Poultices of onion

The preparation is the same as that of the carrot. The benefits of onion are so many that it is used to treat various diseases. After doing all the aforementioned procedure, the poultice should be left for at least 2 hours on the affected nail. That is why it is recommended to use bandages to keep it during that time.

These home remedies are very simple and cost nothing. To enjoy good health, and eliminate the discomfort of fingernails, any of these simple remedies will be very helpful.

.