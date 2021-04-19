5 historical moments that marked the life of Fernando Botero

Fernando Botero has been obsessed with bulging, leafy and overflowing bodies since the beginning of his career as a visual artist.

During its first years of life, Fernando Botero He filled entire notebooks and canvases with the images available to him in Medellín, the largest city in Antioquia, Colombia. More than anything, of nature. He never imagined that, during long periods of artistic production, he would devote his attention to the bulging, leafy, scattered bodies of fat characters. These are 5 historical moments that have marked his career as a visual artist:

A mandolin and Fernando Botero

Photo: CLAUDIO REYES / AFP

Born in 1932, Fernando Botero did not think about become a visual spokesperson for fat. On the contrary, according to an interview for El País, in his family there was no artistic tradition for nothing:

“I don’t know why I started drawing bulls, landscapes, still lifes, why people came to my paintings… The truth is that at 19 I wanted to be a painter. And my mother left me. At 19 I already did the first exhibition ”.

According to the author, the first thing he painted following his own voice —which would establish itself as an internationally recognizable brand— was a mandolin. He liked the amplitude of the stringed instrument, the Body, the curvy stroke. According to Botero, “that sketch was my starting point.”

A stroke of bad luck

Photo: BORIS HORVAT / AFP

At the beginning, Botero did not know that he wanted to dedicate himself to painting. On the advice of an uncle of his, he began to to train as a bullfighter in Antioquia. However, after an unfortunate incident with bullfighting, he gave up his career as a bullfighting master to devote himself to bullfighting. plastic development. This event would mark his perception of reality forever, and he would use it as a recurring motif during his mature years of production.

An overflowing universe

Photo: SYLVIE LIGON / ONLY WORLD / Only France via AFP

Fernando Botero had his first exhibition at the age of 19. From then on, gallery owners from all over the world began to identify him by his obsession with figures bulging of a undeniable inner vitality. The insistence on these overflowing organic motives forged a signature recognizable around the world.

The painter recognizes that, after he started his studies, it took 15 years to formally achieve a Botero. “The maturity of the style depends on the work, it takes a long time”, highlights for Juan Cruz in El País. “And there came the characters, the boatmen.”

We suggest: A writer accuses Michel Foucault of sexually abusing children in Africa

Stay in Mexico and modernist influences

Photo: JOHN Vizcaino / AFP

After living a couple of years in Italy, Botero returned to Colombia in 1955. There he would meet his wife, Gloria Zea, with whom would move to Mexico City a year later. It was during his stay in Mexico that he met Rufino Tamayo and the Mexican muralists, of whom would adopt a powerful modernist influence. It was then that, in his words, declared war on canvas, and would find in the blank space a fertile field to express your personal battles.

Opening of his own gallery in Madrid

Photo: JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP

The term boterismo is already adopted by the History of Art to express robust and thick motifs. International recognition has earned a place among the most sought-after artists currently. His career has been based on carnal motives, which have opened a discussion around the aesthetics of the bodies that exceed the measures of the canon of western thinness.

In 2019, Fernando Botero founded his gallery in Madrid. He called it Marlborough, and on its walls are shown contemporary art pieces and part of his own personal collection. To this day, the artist still active, with little more than 6 decades of artistic career.

Keep reading:

The story of the children’s photo for sale for less than two dollars

5 historical moments that marked the life of Philip of Edinburgh