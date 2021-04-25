5 Hidden Netflix Movies You Surely Must See! | Instagram

The famous Netflix platform has some films that are found hidden And it never recommends but the truth is that they have good ratings so if you don’t know what else to see today you should take a look at them.

There is no doubt that within the Catalogue There are countless Netflix films of its own that the platform does not tend to recommend to its millions of users and so far there is no explanation, as they are even well valued.

It may interest you: We tell you which is the most watched series on Netflix until today

Today within all the streaming services that are available in the market, without a doubt one of the most valued by users is Netflix, since it not only houses a good catalog of cinema, but also has original productions of increasingly better quality.

However, sometimes it is not so easy to find Netflix original movies in its catalog, since the platform does not always recommend its own productions.

It is worth mentioning that this is despite being many of them in very good esteem by critics and the public.

This is how today we will show you some hidden movies that Netflix never recommends according to Hobby Consolas:

1

THE BOY WHO TAMED THE WIND

Year: 2019

Duration: 113 minutes

Director: Chiwetel Ejiofor

Genre: Social Drama

It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Maxwell Simba, tells the true story of William Kamkwamba, a 13-year-old boy who lives in a rural area of ​​Malawi where bad weather has precipitated economic conditions getting worse and worse to the point that her family cannot afford her school fees.

two

ELI

Year: 2019

Duration: 98 min.

Director: Ciarán Foy

Genre: Horror

Another of the films that Netflix does not recommend and that have a good rating is Eli, a t3rr9r film directed by Ciarán Foy and starring Charlie Shotwell, Lily Taylor and Kelly Reilly, among others.

It tells the story of Eli, a bubble boy with a serious illness that has him isolated from the outside world, as any contact with the air or contaminated objects could kill him in a matter of seconds.

3

MUDBOUND

Year: 2017

Duration: 134 min.

Director: Dee Rees

Genre: Drama

This is a film that has a cast of the stature of Garrett Hedlund, Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Jonathan Banks and Rob Morgan.

It is worth mentioning that its plot focuses mainly on the epic story between two families.

4

I AM DOLEMITE

Year: 2019

Duration: 118 min.

Director: Craig Brewer

Genre: Dramatic comedy

It is an interesting film based on the life of the popular 70s comedian Rudy Ray Moore played by Eddie Murphy.

Earning his success through the most explicit rhymes about protocols, gigs, and derivatives, Moore took advantage of his growing fame to make a film called Dolemite, which centered on a pimp with a whole harem of kung-fu expert prostitutes.

5

WHERE IS MY BODY?

Year: 2019

Duration: 81 min.

Director: Jérémy Clapin

Genre: Animation

Without a doubt a very good French animated film written and directed by Jérémy Clapin based on a novel by Guillaume Laurant.

Its plot follows the strange story in which an amputated hand escapes from a laboratory and goes on a long journey to be reunited with its body.