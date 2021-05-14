5 herbal remedies to complement ovarian cancer treatment



Considering the consumption of foods of great medicinal power such as garlic, ginger and green tea, can be of great help to prevent and fight ovarian cancer.

Photo: Photo by Anete Lusina from Pexels / Pexels

Cancer is undoubtedly one of the deadliest diseases of all times. It is the term that corresponds to a large group of diseases that are characterized by the development of abnormal cells, which divide, grow and spread uncontrollably in any part of the body. Not for nothing is cancer currently considered a human disaster and is one of the most prevalent diseases in the world, based on this, mortality cases are increasing day by day. In the western world, ovarian cancer is the leading cause of death by gynecological neoplasms. The truth is that despite current treatments ranging from surgeries, drugs and chemotherapies, ovarian cancer remains a challenge. It is worth mentioning that it is the fifth leading cause of death from cancer, after cancers of the lung, breast, colon and pancreas. Every year around 23,000 women are diagnosed with this disease and 14,000 die from it, a relatively high mortality rate that in many cases is caused by a lack of early detection.

Fortunately, today people are more receptive to the alternative medicine and treatments, among which a wide range of natural remedies stand out. Specifically, we can say that therapeutic herbs and their derived phytocompounds are nowadays being progressively accepted as Helpful complementary cancer treatments. Based on this, we set out to compile the best available options for ovarian cancer based on the use of herbs that play a vital role in the prevention and treatment of ovarian cancer.

1. Garlic

Garlic is one of the oldest and most valued food-medicine of all time. Its scientific name is Allium sativum and it is a remarkable plant, it contains multiple beneficial effects for health such as antithrombotic, antimicrobial, hypolipidemic, antiarthritic, hypoglycemic and antitumor activity. Specifically, numerous studies have proven its benefits for delay and even prevent the growth of cancerous tumors. The best of all is that researchers have verified that these benefits are associated with the consumption of various presentations such as: fresh garlic extract, aged garlic and garlic oil, these products shine for their content in various organic sulfur compounds derived from garlic, including salylcysteine ​​and which are associated with great anti-cancer potential.

Garlic. / Photo: Pixabay

2. Ginger

Another medicinal treasure of all time is ginger, considered one of the most powerful and healing spices. Its consumption is associated with great properties that they benefit the digestive, respiratory, nervous, cerebral and metabolic functioning. The truth is that most of its benefits are related to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant power, which gives it its immense anti-cancer potential. Ginger helps inactivate tumor cells, thanks to its benefits to eliminate chronic inflammation. In particular, it has been proven that ginger root is the perfect natural food for kill ovarian cancer cells. Ginger kills ovarian cancer cells in two ways: the first is through apoptosis (a process of cellular self-destruction) and the second is through autophagy where the cells digest themselves. Scientists at the University of Michigan found that ginger is associated with the same rate of apoptosis as common chemotherapy drugs And without side effects!

Ginger infusion. / Photo: Shutterstock

3 green tea

Green tea is considered the healthiest drink on the planet, it is liquid gold for health. It is the infusion obtained from the dry unfermented leaves of Camellia sinensis, of which numerous medicinal virtues have been reported: antibacterial, hypocholesterolemic, antioxidant, antitumor and preventive of cancer. The simple fact of Drinking two cups a day of green tea can cut your risk of ovarian cancer in half. Scientists have shown that this is the accurate measure, as women who drank just one cup a day reduced the risk of this type by 24%, while two or more cups decreased the risk by 46% The best of all? Consistency is key, as the rate of ovarian cancer has been shown to drop by 75% for those women who have consistently drank green tea for more than 30 years. This immense anticancer potential is known to be related to its exceptional level of antioxidants.

Green Tea. / Photo: Shutterstock

4.Gingko biloba

It has been shown that ginkgo biloba is one of the medicinal herbs of the moment and its consumption is related to a long list of properties that benefit health and extend life expectancy. In a concrete way it shines for its anticancer properties (chemopreventive) are related to its antioxidant, antiangiogenic and gene regulatory actions, which strengthen the body’s defense system and prevent the growth of tumors. According to a recent study, in humans, Ginkgo biloba extract inhibits free radicals and oxidative stress; factors that are directly related to cancer.

Gingko biloba. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Neem

Neem is one of the best kept medicinal treasures in India. Neem leaves are full of benefits that are worth talking about: they act as a good ally to treat eye disorders, intestinal worms, stomach upset, skin ulcers, diseases of the heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular disease), fever, diabetes , gum disease (gingivitis), and liver conditions. To its long list of properties is added its anticancer potential, the latest research has established that one of some active compounds in neem and specifically gedunin can slow down or even stop the spread of certain cancers (one of them is ovarian). A study demonstrated what happens when human ovarian cancer cell lines are treated with gedunin in vitro: a 80% reduction in cancer cell proliferation.

Infusion of neem./Photo: Shutterstock

