Prepare these delicious nutritious, inexpensive recipes that are the best ally to increase immunity, thanks to their wonderful nutritional and medicinal benefits

Recipes to increase the body’s defenses and protect you from any virus.

Photo:

HelloDoctor | Photo: ISTOCK

The health crisis that we are currently living derived from the coronavirus pandemic has led us to take preventive measures how confinement and others that we can do from home through a balanced and nutrient-rich diet, which is essential to enjoy a healthy and strong immune system. In recent days much has been said about the importance of create healthy habits that allow us to stimulate body’s defense system, this is undoubtedly one of the best measures to prevent the presence of diseases and infections caused by pathogens as they are Virus and bacteria.

Take advantage of the last days of confinement to nurture your body to another level, stay healthy and minimize any symptoms of illness; they are a great ally they are full of healthy probiotics, antioxidants, vitamin C and zinc. These recipes are a simple way to increase immunity, they are cheap and it is very easy to integrate into the diet.

1. Red berry salad

Salads are a great dish to boost the immune system, stand out for their high content in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. This recipe is a delicious option very easy to make and it turns out very refreshing due to its content in red fruits and grapes, also its contribution in green leafy vegetables helps to complete the contribution in nutrients thanks to its contribution in chlorophyll, vitamins A, C, complex B, E and K and his mineral wealth (especially calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium) which are low in calories, satiating and improve the digestive and intestinal processes.

2. Pineapple smoothie with almond milk

Smoothies are an extraordinary way to Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, this is a delicious and refreshing option for start the day with extra nutrients. In this case the use of pineapple as a key ingredient brings many benefits thanks to its antioxidant power, to their diuretic benefits and his magnificent contribution in vitamins and minerals. Also thanks to the almond milk the contribution in vegetable proteinFor its part, ginger is a powerful anti-inflammatory and orange is a great ally very rich in vitamin C.

3. Minestrone soup

A classic of classicYes, we all love the traditional minestrone soup and that is beyond being delicious and comforting, is a complete food that is a nutrient pump. Its vast content in vegetables fills us with essential nutrients, all kinds of vitamins and minerals fiber and antioxidants, pasta provides slow absorbing carbohydrates that benefit the functioning of the organism and the use of basil is famous for its benefits for benefit the airways, relieves cough and asthma, And is generally powerful for strengthen the immune system.

4. Pumpkin mashed potatoes

The combination of two perfect vegetables that are perfect for nourish and strengthen defensesfor his part zucchini relate to their high content of vitamin C and A, specially in carotenes, zeaxanthin and lutein, which work as antioxidants protecting cells and encouraging aging and prevent diseases by detecting free radicals. Potatoes are not just delicious with a extraordinary source of slow absorbing carbohydrates, bring the daily proteins necessary to the body, they have a high level of antioxidants and essential nutrients; as is the case with vitamin vitamin C, B6, B3 and B9, It is also rich in minerals such as potassium, manganese and magnesium.

5. Coconut mango tapicoa

For the days when you want to give yourself a sweet taste this recipe is great, the use of Tapioca is rich in protein, iron and fiber great friends of the immune system, it is suitable for people igluten tolerant so that benefits the health of the intestinal floral, which is directly related to the immune system. Also its contribution in mango is perfect, since it is considered one of the most delicious and healthy fruits and is rich in toMino acids, vitamins C and E, flavonoids, beta-carotene, niacin, calcium, iron, magnesium, and potassium.

.