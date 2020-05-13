Healthy and simple recipes to strengthen a depressed immune system, are a powerful nutritional ally thanks to the use of ingredients with great therapeutic properties which promote immunity.

The current pandemic by coronavirus has forced us to take all kinds of preventive measures to reduce the risk of contagion, within them one of the infallible medical recommendations is in the optimal functioning of the immune system; it is too important since it is the body’s natural defense against infections and diseases caused by pathogens like bacteria and viruses.

When the immune system is depressed the body sends us clear signals that we should not ignore among the most characteristic is a persistent feeling of weakness, allergies, infections and frequent colds. The good news is that there are habits that they have a decisive influence Thank you to your therapeutic properties they provide major improvements to the defense mechanism of the body, this is due to the use of foods that are considered “friends of immunity.”

The best foods to increase immunity are those that provide vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and particularly those that stand out for their high content of vitamin C, beta carotene and zinc. We introduce you 5 nutritious, easy and cheap recipes who will be your best ally for strengthen the immune system and prevent all kinds of diseases.

1. Asian chicken soup

It is well known that there is no better ally for the immune system what a comforting homemade chicken soup, is considered one of the pLatillos with the greatest medicinal power that exist. The interesting thing about this recipe is that you can adapt it by adding your favorite vegetables, some recommendations: cabbage, kale or kale, mushrooms, mushrooms, Chinese broccoli, leek, turnip, and celeryAlthough any vegetable you have available in the fridge will do well. It is important do not overcook the vegetables to make sure you get all of your nutrients in the broth, season with chili sauce asian style (like sriracha) and if you want add noodles to make it a heartier dish. Here the details with the Complete recipe for Asian Chicken Soup.

Asian soup / Credit: Pxhere

2. Apple & Cinnamon Oatmeal

When it comes to strengthening the body’s defense system You can not miss integrate oats into the diet. Not for nothing is it considered one of the superfoods currently most valued and is that its consumption is related to great medicinal benefits among which stands out its power to stimulate the immune system thanks to your valuable energy contribution and his powerful action to prevent disease.Too thanks to its fiber content considered a good ally to improve digestive and intestinal function, it is ideal for keep cholesterol and blood sugar levels at bay and a good food to promote weight loss. Starting the day with a good bowl of oatmeal and apple is what the body needs to strengthen itself, since You will be consuming whole grains and one of the healthiest fruits that exist. Here the details with the Complete recipe for oatmeal with apple.

Apple oatmeal / Credit: Pxhere

3. Green smoothie

It is well known that one of the best ways to stimulate the immune system is increasing vegetable intake and an extraordinary alternative to achieve it more effectively It is through the consumption of juices and green smoothies. Integrate as part of your daily habits consuming a green-laden smoothie It is one of the best health acts that you can do and that sand you will see reflected in different benefits. This smoothie recipe it is a pump of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, is made with cigars “green” ingredients among which the use of grapes, green tea, spinach and avocadoIt is smooth and creamy in consistency and best of all, honey gives it a delicious sweet touch. Here the details with the Complete recipe for Green Smoothie.

Green smoothie./ Photo: Shutterstock

4. Black bean soup

Soups are a great medicinal ally to comfort the body and a good way to increase nutrient intake. This black bean soup it is a true delight, healthy and satisfying, its base ingredient are black beans considered one of the most beneficial legumes for health. Great kindness is attributed to them thanks to their extraordinary content in vitamins and minerals, thanks to your high iron content they are the perfect food for combat anemias, chronic fatigue or any nutritional deficiency. Additionally due to its magnificent fiber content They are considered a good digestive ally, than effectively fights constipation; also relate to advantages to prevent all kinds of diseases (including those of the heart), regulate high levels of sugar and cholesterol and they have great anti-inflammatory benefits. Here the details with the Complete recipe for Black Bean Soup.

Black bean soup. / Photo: Courtesy

5. Blueberry muesli

There are numerous versions of breakfast cereals, however this recipe for blueberry Muesli is very likely to become one of your favorites. It has genius to be inspired by the original Swiss technique that stands out for the night soaking of the grains, with nuts, walnuts and yogurt. It is a complete food full of energy that thanks to its high quality nutrients strengthens the immune system and helps us prevent diseases, best of all, you will have a ready breakfast from the moment you wake up. Here the details with the Complete recipe for blueberry muesli.

Blueberry muesli. / Photo: Pxhere

