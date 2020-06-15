It is necessary to integrate in the daily diet snacks rich in fiber and protein, but low in fat and calories; will be a great ally to speed up metabolism and lose weight

Follow one balanced and nutrient-rich diet that allows us to be healthy and reach a stable body weight It does not mean eating little or badly. Various nutrition specialists agree on the importance of integrate into the daily diet the consumption of snacks or clow fat olations who will be a great ally for provide nutrition and help us meet our goals.

When we want lose those extra pounds, It’s fundamental promote fat loss, this is achieved with the adequate physical activity that stands out for accelerate heart rate and of course the most important thing is food, which obviously is necessary prioritize the consumption of fruits and vegetablesHowever, it is also important to guarantee the protein intake especially from vegetable origin as is the case of legumes, seeds and nuts.

The low fat snacks are key to speed up metabolism and enhance weight loss, that is why it will be key that they are food with a high fiber and protein contentof course low in calories. We introduce you 5 delicious, filling and nutritious options, endorsed by nutritionists and doctors.

1. Greek yogurt with blueberries

One of the favorite snacks is mix a cup of greek yogurt with blueberries, is a powerful combination of ingredients with great nutritional benefits. For his part, greek yogurt is a extraordinary source of proteinwhich is also valued for its high probiotic content that benefit the intestinal flora and health, also provides b12 vitamin and thanks to its iodine content weight is kept under control. For his part the Cranberries are considered one of the best sources of antioxidantscontain many vitamins and minerals which are a good ally against free radicals and inflammation.

Yogurt with blueberries. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. An apple

Easier and healthier impossiblee, apples are considered one of the fruits more nutritious and full of medicinal benefits that exist. They are the perfect snack to be satiating and low in calories, stand out for their great fiber content which reduces high cholesterol levels so it reduces the risk of suffering cardiovascular diseases and they also benefit the digestive and intestinal system. Remember an apple a day, the doctor will deliver you.

Apple./Photo: Pixabay

3. Cottage cheese with strawberries

Integrate a portion of low-fat cheese such as the cottage cheese is the perfect snack, stands out for its high protein content that fill us with energy. It is known as one of the healthier cheesesbecause it is very low in calories and provides probiotics that improve the gut and microbiota health, also stands out for its calcium content that improves bone health. Accompany it with a portion of strawberries It is the perfect snack since they complement nutrition by providing a high content of fiber, antioxidants and vitamin C.

Cottage cheese./ Photo: Shutterstock

4. Protein shake

Today there is a wide offer of protein shakesyes, they are a good alternative of collation for the days when you have little time and they are rich and satiating. Its consumption helps reduce loss of muscle mass, accelerate metabolism and they are a good ally to lose weight. You can mix them with ice, skim or vegetable milkAlso, if you want them to be lower in calories, mix them with water.

Protein shake. / Photo: Amazon

5. Vegetables with hummus

Chop some vegetables as is the case of carrot, celery, peppers and cucumber, to accompany them with hummus It is a good snack that provides satiety and nutrition. Vegetables will provide all kinds of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and lots of fiber, while the hummus It stands for its mineral wealth how iron, phosphorus, potassium, calcium and magnesium as well as vitamin B, niacin, folic acid, thiamine and riboflavin, which helps protect and improve the state of the different organs of our body, the muscular and nervous system. Too it is low in calories and rich in plant-based protein, without a doubt a success for the daily diet.

Crudités with hummus. / Photo: Shutterstock