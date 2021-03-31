5 healthy and delicious brunch proposals for Easter that will not make you gain weight



Delicious and accessible recipes to enjoy Easter with family and friends.

The pandemic affected the way we celebrate iconic celebrations of the year. So most of us this year will not be able to get together with many family and friends (at least indoors) for a traditional Easter dinner. The good news is that all is not lost: organize a nice brunch with the arrival of spring, it can be a great and original idea to enjoy outdoors and with a smaller guest list.

Based on this, we undertook the task of compiling simple recipes made with simple ingredients, which will add a fun twist to the Easter celebration. The following menu suggestions are conspicuous for being accessible, versatile and colorful optionsIt is a balanced selection of sweet and savory dishes, which have the advantage of adapting to all tastes. The little ones in the house will love them too! Take advantage of Easter in a different way, finally between the traditional visit to the church and the egg hunt, you will have to feed the family and nothing better than to enjoy these delicious Easter Brunch recipes Get inspired and enjoy the season!

1. Quiche Lorraine

Probably one of the The most essential dishes in any brunch table are the savory cakes and there is nothing better than a delicious Quiche Lorraine to please everyone. This typical cake of French cuisine is simply ideal to enjoy on a hot day and has the immense advantage of accompany other delicious dishes to perfection (such as ceviches, salads, grilled vegetables, and skewers). It is simply exquisite, creamy and with an unbeatable bacon flavor, which will conquer even the most demanding palate, the best thing about this type of cake is that you can prepare it the day before and all you have to do is bake. Here the traditional recipe.

2. Banana waffles

Is there brunch without a tower of succulent fresh waffles? The answer is no. Waffles are one of the perfect sweet dishes to eat at noon, their preparation is extremely easy, they use few and accessible ingredients. The best of all is that they are accompanied by the richest garnishes, which will fill the table with variety and colors; like mixed fruit, butter, maple syrup, and even bacon. Are the most delicious sweet option That young and old will love, try this delicious recipe inspired by the traditional banana bread. Here the complete recipe.

3. Mexican Mac & cheese

Incredibly exquisite, yielding for the whole family and very accessible. A good pasta casserole is a must at the brunch table And this Mexican-style version of Mac & Cheese will undoubtedly become one of your favorite dishes no matter the season. A version full of colors and flavors of one of the most favorite dishes of all time, with a special Mexican touch. It is a very simple dish to prepare and immensely generous The best? It is ideal for limited budgets and costs only $ 1.72 per serving. Here the complete recipe.

4. Caesar salad

Is always important find the balance of nutrients in our menusThat is why a rich, light and fresh salad simply cannot be absent. The salad options are immense, however one of the most classic favorites of all time is the Caesar Salad. It goes well with all kinds of dishes, it is easy to prepare and if you wish you can add your favorite protein such as grilled chicken and shrimp. Best of all, a bottle of commercial Caesar dressing can save you from any trouble. Here the simple recipe.

5. Strawberry Blueberry Muffins

The muffins simply cannot be missing, they decorate the table in the cutest way and it will always be very easy to prepare a batch They are made to share! For lovers of baking, preparing them will be a fun alternative, they go great with tea and coffee. Probably no guest will resist trying them, children and adults will love them. They are ideal to close the finishing touches on the feast! A good tip to save is to use frozen berries, sometimes they are cheaper and the best thing is that the flavor will continue to shine. Here the complete recipe.

