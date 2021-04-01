5 grim traditions that are practiced during Holy Week

Burning of demons and royal crucifixions are among the scariest traditions that continue to be practiced around Holy Week.

A woman screams in tears. Some more pray in unison, murmurs scattered among the crowd of hurting believers. For Christians in the world, the days of Holy Week are destined to commemorate a shared mourning by those who join the religions that worship Jesus.

The reason that brings all these types of believers together is the death and resurrection of Christ. In these times of gloomy festivitiesSome of the traditions that are followed around the world tend to be explicit. Still others, frankly border on gloomy extremes. These are some of them.

Royal crucifixions in Manila

Photo: Getty Images

The Philippines retains the catholic heritage of the Spanish colonizing campaigns. As in other subjected countries, the process of conquest confronted the original settlers with a new idiosyncrasy, embedded in the faith of the empire. Many of the indoctrination techniques were also religious.

In an endeavor to conquer bodies and souls, the teaching practices of the Christian forms were, at least, explicit. Perhaps the most iconic of them, which is preserved to this day, are the royal crucifixions that take place during Holy Week.

In an effort to honor the figure of Jesus during his passion, Filipinos truly nailed a living person to a wooden cross. Hundreds of believers witness this violent act which, in their eyes, is a homage in own flesh to the pain of one of the most sacred figures of their faith.

Iztapalapa Stations of the Cross

Photo: Hector Vivas / Getty Images

One of the least well-off and the most populated mayors of Mexico City is Iztapalapa, where year after year, during the morning of Good Friday thousands of parishioners congregate around to the staging of a real Stations of the Cross.

In this one the falls of Jesus are represented before being crucified. In the same way, allusion is made to the insults and aggressions he suffered before he died, by Jews and Romans alike. At the time of the crucifixion, unlike in the Philippines, the people in Iztapalapa do not nail the actorsInstead, they only tie them to lamp posts or wooden crosses.

Procession of Silence in Córdoba

Photo: Getty Images

Catholics feel an earthly responsibility for the death of Christ. For this reason, once the celebration of the Good Friday at three in the afternoon, in various parts of the world a Procession of Silence. In Córdoba, Spain, the tradition is particularly established, as thousands of hooded men walk to the beat of a funeral drum.

The custom migrated to other parts of the world with the colonization of new lands. In some parts of Spain and Mexico, to this day screaming and aching chants —Particularly of women—, who deal with sentences in pain such as “He died for our sins!“.

Paso de la Dolorosa in Madrid

Photo: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images Images

It is known as Our Lady of Sorrows to the representation of the Virgin Mary once she lost her son to the Romans. Just as Jesus endured a passion in Christian literature, his mother suffered severely from witnessing the death of her son.

Following the tradition that is decanted from this myth, Catholics from different parts of the world carry figures of Mary “made a sea of ​​tears“, After having lost his son in a brutal death. In Madrid, for example, he is carried in a kind of golden litter, on which a bust of a haggard woman rests, mired in the severest of penalties.

Burning of Judas of Holy Week in Mexico City

As is already a tradition during Holy Week, more than a dozen judas will be participating in the Making and Burning of Judas contest, organized by the state government, through the Secretary of Culture and the Museum of the Mask in its XXlV edition. .

Photo: ESPECIAL / NOTIMEX / Notimex via AFP

Cardboard is part of the folk arts of Mexico. At Easter, during Holy Thursday, it is customary throughout the country to make a burning of cardboard imp, representing the ultimate traitor of the Christian faith: Judas Iscariot. Generally, it iss looking red, with horns and whiskers typical of infernal demons.

In addition to the unquestionable graphic value of the handmade figures, it is a cathartic moment in which literally it is set on fire to whom he gave Jesus before his passion. Inside the cardboard figurines there are rockets, which ignite once the “Judas” finish catching fire.

