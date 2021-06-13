5 great webcams you can buy to telecommute

These webcams are ideal for your virtual work meetings, as they have the best image resolution and also a built-in microphone.

In these days, having a good webcam is essential to work from home, since video calls are more than common. If you still do not have a webcam, or want to improve the one you have, in this guide we recommend the best webcams to telework.

These models will not only offer you the best image quality, but also sound, because have a built-in microphone which, in some of them, also deals with reduce outside noise. When buying a webcam, it is also important to know its resolution, its design and its compatibility with operating systems. Let’s see what the models in our selection have to offer us.

Best image and sound webcams for teleworking

Logitech C270

A good camera for your computer is the Logitech C270, with 720p resolution and also the ability to take 3 MP photos. Your voice will be heard clearly during work video calls, as this webcam has a microphone that in turn integrates a filter to reduce outside noise. It is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, MacOS 10.10 or higher and ChromeOS, and its price is affordable.

Campark

The Campark webcam is another good option on the market, as it has 2K resolution to capture video and photos in high resolution. If you look at its design, you will see that it has a ring light so that in your virtual meetings there is no lack of light whose brightness you can adjust with the touch control. In addition, this model incorporates a microphone with automatic noise reduction, a tripod and a cover to protect your privacy.

Logitech C920

One of the most advanced Logitech webcams is this C920 model which, of course, is among the best webcams with an integrated microphone of the moment. You will appear in your work video calls with total clarity, as it has a 4K Ultra HD resolution, with frequency of 60 fps. When setting it up, you can choose between a 65 °, 78 ° or 90 ° field of view.

papalook AF925

For a good price you can buy the papalook AF925 webcam, with some more than interesting features. First of all, it offers an image quality of 1080p at 30 fps, with autofocus so you keep coming out with the best resolution even if you move.

It also has a omnidirectional microphone which is responsible for reducing the presence of outside noise, and is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 or later, Mac OS 10.10 or later, and Chrome OS.

Logitech brio

The most advanced webcam in this guide is this Logitech Brio, which has everything you need and more for your telecommuting meetings. Can capture video 4K Ultra HD at 30fps and 1080p at 30 or 60 fps, in addition to having RightLight and HDR technologies to offer the best image quality even in difficult lighting conditions.

Regarding privacy, you can blur the background of your image or choose another image to appear behind you. In addition, it has a facial recognition function to log in to the computer.

