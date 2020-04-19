WhatsApp is the main messaging platform of the moment, with millions of users who use it daily to communicate with other people. Oddly enough, it is also possible to have a WhatsApp chat with yourself. In this article we are going to explain not only why it is possible, but why it is also very useful.

We expand the list of essential WhatsApp tricks to give you 5 good reasons why it is worth having a WhatsApp chat with yourself. Don’t wait any longer and discover them to give new uses to an app that is already essential in itself. Before that, we explained how to make that personal WhatsApp chat.

How to create a WhatsApp chat with yourself

There are several methods to create that personal WhatsApp chat in which only you are, but the fastest of them consists of create a group with another person and kick him to stay alone in it. Step by step, we explain how to do it:

1st- Open WhatsApp and click on it vertical three-point button from the upper right corner.

2nd- Choose New group.

3º- Choose any friend or family member with which you have the confidence to put him in a group that you will use to chat with yourself.

4º- Name the group and confirms its creation.

5th- Click on the group title, slide down and click on the photo of the other user to open a menu of options in which you have to select “Delete username”. Ready, you will have been alone in the group and the messages you send can only be seen by you.

5 good reasons to create a WhatsApp chat with yourself

Once you’ve created that lonely conversation where only you are, it’s time to discover the many uses you can give it. Below, we explain those 5 reasons that argue that creating a WhatsApp chat with yourself is a good decision.

Send files from your mobile to the PC and vice versa

Different versions of WhatsApp are connected so that you can access conversations from different devices. You can take advantage of this union to send files from your mobile to the computer with WhatsApp Web, and vice versa. To do this, you just have to share the document, video, audio or photo through chat that you have with yourself, either by mobile or by PC. By entering the conversation from the other device, you will have access to the files you have sent.

Use WhatsApp as a notes and reminders app

No more consuming space on the phone with the typical application for notes, WhatsApp also serves this purpose. By having a chat with yourself that no one else reads, you can use it to write your notes there. For example, you can write tasks that you still have to do or a special reminder of an event you cannot forget. You will only have to enter the conversation to remember that important information.

To keep it even more present, you can highlight chat to appear on WhatsApp above.

Make the shopping list

One of our favorite functions of that chat with yourself is to be able to make the shopping list on WhatsApp. Write in the conversation everything you need to buy and when you go to the supermarket you will only have to open the chat to remember it. In this way, you make sure that you always carry your shopping list.

Save links to see later

We often see publications on the Internet (news, reports, videos, etc.) that interest us, but that we have to leave because right then we don’t have time to read or see them in full. Although we try to remember them to return to them later, the most common thing is to forget it.

It can save you from having a WhatsApp chat with yourself, since you can use it to save there the links of the publications you want to see later. Share the link through that WhatsApp chat and you can access it whenever you want.

Preserve documents, images and videos

As you may already know, you can make a backup of WhatsApp to keep all conversations and files safe that you store on the messaging platform. In fact, more than once you will have suffered at 2 in the morning that automatic saving of WhatsApp content.

Take advantage of this backup of the information to save in WhatsApp that content that you do not want to lose. For it, send through the chat you have with yourself those photos, videos or documents that you want to keep. By doing the daily backup, you know that the content is safely stored on the platform. Even if you change or lose your phone, you can recover those important files by restoring the backup.

Follow Andro4all