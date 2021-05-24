5 good Netflix movies to keep your quarantine going

5 good Netflix movies to continue with the quarantine | Instagram

On this occasion we will let you know the 5 best movies that you can only find on Netflix to this day, so if you continue to maintain your healthy distance and prefer to stay at home, you may want to review this list.

The truth is that there are so many movie options that the Netflix platform has in its catalog, that it is often difficult to choose a good story to enjoy on the screen.

That’s why we picked 5 of the best tapes available in May 2021 to save you time.

In addition, this year is very interesting with everything that is available to see in the cinema field through the Netflix streaming service.

It should be noted that more and more people are opting for streaming services as the main entertainment tool, since for a small price you can placidly enjoy a good selection of movies without having to depend on broadcast schedules or suffer the annoying advertising cuts.

1

Parasites

Both Gi Taek and his family are out of work. When their eldest son Gi Woo begins tutoring at the wealthy Park household, the two families, who have much in common despite belonging to two totally different worlds, strike up a relationship with unpredictable results.

two

Matrix (1999)

The Matrix is ​​a science fiction film written and directed by the Wachowski sisters and starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Hugo Weaving. Released in the United States on March 31, 1999.

3

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump, a tough and innocent young southerner, is the protagonist of crucial events in the history of the United States.

4

Schindler’s List

German businessman Oskar Schindler, a member of the Nazi Party, launches an elaborate, costly and risky plan to save more than 1,000 Jews from the Holocaust.

5

The knight of the night

Batman must balance heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who aims to plunge Gotham City into anarchy.