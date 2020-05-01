Germany has some of the world’s best, luxury and beautiful sports car manufacturers. German automakers have car models that are even considered true works of art.

Humans have an ambition to create machines that exceed the rules of physics, nature and human law itself.

The appearance of German cars is incomparable, it has characteristics that you cannot find in any other brand. Most car lovers would agree that German-engineered sports cars are in a league of their own.

There are models of German sports cars and super sports cars that cause great difficulty in whether you want to drive it or keep it in perfect condition as a trophy, so that not a single drop of rain or dust damages the car.

There are such spectacular designs that undoubtedly lead you to have those kinds of problems, Here we leave you a list of five German sports cars that are very pleasant to drive.

1.- Gumpert Apollo

The Gumpert Apollo set the record at the Nurburgring in 2019, taking the crown as the “fastest production car”.

2.- Mercedes-AMG One

The new AMG One is definitely in a league of its own. This super sports car has a 1.6-liter turbo V6 engine that is actually what they use for the company’s Formula 1 cars.

3.- Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series

Not only does its excellent design and doors make this car, it also features an engine that vibrates with a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 622 horsepower (hp). It is certainly a car in which you want to be seen.

4.- BMW M1

One of the best German sports cars should always include a BMW, and what better example than the original M1 to represent the brand.

5.- Porsche 911 RSR

The Porsche 911 RSR was designed to compete, its mid-engine GTs are ready to hit any track and beat any other vehicle.

***

It may interest you:

.