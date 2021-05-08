5 games from the Star Wars universe that would be in development

The Star Wars universe is currently expanding with series for the Disney + platform. There are about a dozen series in development, and to that are added the multiple films in the pipeline with several directors (Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi…).

At the same time, the world of books and comics have been growing for a few years since Marvel Comics is in charge of launching comics (as happened decades ago). Added to this is the new editorial plan for The High Republic, which explores an era in the Jedi Universe never before explored. Something that will be addressed with comics and books.

Given all this, it is looked at with great attention what news will arrive in the video game sections. In recent years we have enjoyed the couple of Star Wars: Battlefront titles, “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”, or the most recent, “Star Wars Squadrons”. But what’s next for the future? For that very reason, we bring you this brief list of five Star Wars video games that are said to be in development for launch in the coming years but have not yet been officially announced.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2

The clearest bet without a doubt is this game, as it is indirectly confirmed. EA itself has assured that ‘Jedi: Fallen Order’ is the first of a game franchise, but there has not yet been an official announcement of a second game as such. Various sources have assured that the game is in development, and that is why it seems more and more likely that it will arrive. The first game of 2019 received great reviews and sold millions of copies, which is why its development seems so plausible. The information points to a possible launch in 2023.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

The star Disney + Star Wars series that has dazzled many fans could have its jump to the video game format. Not that much has been said about this game, but insider Nick “Shpeshal Ed” Baker says it would be in development. The little that is said is that it is in the early stages of development and that it could be an Xbox exclusive.

Star Wars Remake: Knights of the Old Republic

Much has been said about a revival of the mythical Knights of the Old Republic game. Many sources have assured that this game is in development, and the last thing that has sounded is a remake, although not at the hands of BioWare, its original developer. Lucasfilm has reportedly turned to Aspyr Media, a sprawling studio known for porting a number of Star Wars games, including the mobile version of KOTOR. The details of the remake are pretty scant, but it is assumed that major changes have been made to the gameplay of the original.

Star Wars: The High Republic

The new editorial stage of the Star Wars universe is no stranger to rumors of future projects. Although they said at first that the audiovisual content would remain outside of this stage in the history of the Jedi, the series “The Acolyte” was soon confirmed for the Disney + streaming platform. Last month we heard of a new High Republic game alongside the Mandalorians game. The news of the game comes from the same source and, like “The Mandalorian”, it is possible that it is an Xbox exclusive and that it is in the hands of Zenimax Online Studios, the team behind “The Elder Scrolls Online”.

Star Wars Battlefront 3

Finally, we go to another game that seems more than likely, as with a sequel to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”. A “Star Wars Battlefront 3” seems inevitable. In 2019, the director of the second game in the series confirmed that a third installment was not going to happen any time soon. Similarly, a report in 2020 from a reliable source claimed that it was not in development. Despite this, there have been some rumors and “leaks” on the Internet that claim that this has changed since then and that the game is in development.

To this list should be added others that are announced and on the way, such as Star Wars: Hunters, an online shooter for Nintendo Switch; LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which currently has no release date; or the open world game at the hands of Ubisoft.