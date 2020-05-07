As usual, the digital video game store Humble Bundle has new offers that are difficult to pass up if you are looking for something of quality and economic. In this case, these are 5 titles, Thorne – Death Merchants, The King’s Heroes, Deployment, Noise and Rogue Contracts – Syndicate. Each of them can be obtained for less than € 1 on the official website of Humble Bundle and if you want them all you just have to invest € 3 All in all, an incredibly low price for 5 great video games. If you want to know a little more about these titles, then we leave you the information and the trailers so you can see their details.

Thorne – Death Merchants

It is a role-playing video game with elements of action and adventure developed by Thorne Games and distributed by Aldorlea Games. Here you control a mercenary named “The Raven” who manages to escape from his cell to enter the corrupt world of the kingdom’s warriors.

Buy Thorne – Death Merchants for € 0.49

The King’s Heroes

It is an action and adventure video game with 2D graphics developed and distributed by Aldorlea Games where you have to select one of the available characters to start the search for princess darlene. One day the King realized that he was gone and asked for the help of his friends as a last chance, so you will have to go to different places in the kingdom to find his daughter.

Buy The King’s Heroes for only € 0.59

Deployment

It is a strategy game where technology tries to stay active on its own to help humanity progress. To do this, artificial intelligence called infosoldiers are in constant struggle to keep systems running. Here you will be able to control different AI categories to complete the missions. Deployment was developed and distributed by Whale Rock Games.

Buy Deployment for only € 0.99

Noise

It is a suspense and horror video game developed by Talentplace and distributed by KishMish Games. In this title you will enter a mission of investigate a place where strange things happen and where possibly someone else is in need of help. For darkness you will only have a flashlight, radio and of course, bravery.

Buy Noise for only € 0.50

Rogue Contracts – Syndicate

In this title developed and distributed by Go Dark Studios you will have the opportunity to live a very action-packed experience with soldier with amazing stealth and strategy skills. You will control it from a top view where you will infiltrate enemy bases to complete missions.

Buy Rogue Contracts – Syndicate for only € 0.50