The future of the automotive industry looks very promising and full of many new designs and amazing technology.

Already in 2020 there were many surprises and impressive and innovative advances in supercars, sedans and SUVs alike, but the coming months promise to be even more exciting.

Undoubtedly in the coming years, cars will come with new designs, styles that have not been seen, innovative engines and very high technology. All styles will have great advances, but there are always models that are most eagerly awaited, models that excite more and that’s why here we tell you five of the future cars worth waiting for.

Lamborghini Sedan

It was the Urus SUV first and a sedan still seems to be within the possibilities. Such a vehicle could share the modular platform with the Porsche Panamera and Audi A7, just as the Urus is mounted on the same bones as the Cayenne and Q8.

However, this is just a rumor that we hope will be true and thus be able to see the model on the streets.

Cadillac Celestiq

Cadillac Celestiq fully electric. Originally slated to debut as a concept, but the COVID-19 canceled the presentation plans, this recoil sedan would feature styling similar to the Lyriq crossover, powered by GM’s Ultium lithium-ion batteries.

Infiniti Qs Inspiration

This model was presented in the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show. The Infiniti Qs Inspiration It features a sleek, tall, fully electric sedan as well as a new style language for the Infiniti brand.

Mazda Sports Car

After the RX-8 came the rumor of a new model called RX-9 with an inline six-cylinder turbocharged engine, along with rear-wheel drive. This model could be a great success for the Japanese brand.

Maserati Alfieri

Maserati has promised a successor to the GranTurismo and there is good reason to believe that Alfieri will finally arrive in the years to come as the expected successor. But the expected disclosure was delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

***

It may interest you:

.