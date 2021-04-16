5 fundamental nutritional tips to reduce the symptoms of hypothyroidism



The CDC notes that eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables on a daily basis can help reduce your risk of many of the leading causes of illness and death.

Photo: Ella Olsson / Pexels

The standard treatment for hypothyroidism is to take thyroid hormone replacement medications every day, however diet can also do a lot for people with the condition. While medical supervision and treatment are essential, medications often have side effects and missing a pill can lead to more symptoms. Fortunately, there are great natural alternatives and that is why food is the best ally.

Thyroid problems are many times related to lifestyle and can appear derived from a poor diet, nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances and high levels of stress. One of the most popular thyroid conditions is hypothyroidism, or active thyroid, occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormones to meet the needs of the body. The thyroid produces hormones that control how the body uses energy, and these hormones affect almost every organ in your body and control many of the body’s most essential functions. They are involved in breathing, heart rate, weight, digestion, and mood. Without enough thyroid hormones, many body functions slow down.

The main symptoms of hypothyroidism include weight gain, extreme fatigue, puffy face, sensitivity to cold, dry skin, muscle and joint pain, constipation, dry skin, thin and brittle hair, depression, fertility problems, menstrual problems and low heart rate The good news is that experts have found that make dietary changes and integrate the consumption of herbal supplements, are two great ways we can benefit thyroid function. Based on this, we set about compiling the five best natural recommendations to complement the treatment and significantly improve the symptoms.

1. Increase your selenium intake

There are certain nutrients that play a decisive role in the good harmony of the thyroid and one of the most essential is selenium. The reason? According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), selenium is a trace mineral that plays a role in thyroid hormone metabolism and based on this it has been shown that having good levels of selenium helps to balance thyroxine or T4 levels. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an attack of the immune system on the thyroid and is characterized by a decrease in the body’s supply of selenium. Go for foods like grass-fed turkey and beef, tuna, nuts, fish and shellfish, certain dairy products, and brown rice.

Grilled meat. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Follow a sugar-free diet

Following a diet with a high consumption of sugar and processed foods is one of the worst eating habits for health and increases the risk of many chronic diseases. In a particular way this type of food causes inflammation in the body And it is known that chronic inflammation can slow down the conversion of T4 to triiodothyronine or T3, another thyroid hormone. This can make your symptoms and thyroid disease worse. In addition, sugar only increases energy levels in the short term, therefore eliminating it from the diet is key to better regulate our energy levels. Also avoid the consumption of sweet and processed foods, it is of great help to reduce stress levels and prevent skin conditions.

Sugar. / Forum: Unsplash

3. Get more vitamin B

The B complex vitamins are a large family that is related to important benefits in the functioning of the body. The truth is that suffering from low thyroid hormones can affect the levels of vitamin B-12 in the body, based on this, doctors recommend the consumption of a vitamin B-12 supplement as a good complement to repair some of the damage caused by hypothyroidism. This vitamin is also considered a good ally to help with tiredness and fatigue, characteristic of thyroid diseases. The consumption of capsule supplements and foods such as peas, beans, asparagus, sesame seeds, tuna, cheese, milk and eggs is recommended.

Eggs. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Consume probiotics daily

Probiotics are too relevant to health, they not only have a direct impact on intestinal health, they influence the functioning of the immune system. In fact recently the National Institutes of Health studied the link between hypothyroidism and small intestine problems. It was found that suffering from impaired gastrointestinal motility (typical in people with hypothyroidism) can cause a overgrowth of bacteria in the small intestine and with it come some chronic gastrointestinal symptoms, such as diarrhea. Going for probiotics in supplements is a great habit, as they contain helpful live bacteria that can help keep your stomach and intestines healthy. It is also equally advisable to consume fermented foods and beveragesThey contain helpful probiotics, like kefir, kombucha, some cheeses, and yogurt. They are also very helpful in weight loss.

Yogurt. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Follow a gluten-free diet

Adopting a gluten-free diet is more than a fad for many people with hypothyroidism, it is one of the main and most recommended dietary measures. According to the National Foundation for Celiac Awareness, a significant number of people with thyroid disease also have celiac disease. While much research is lacking, doctors have found that those with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and hypothyroidism feel better after Eliminate wheat and other gluten-containing foods from your diet. The good news is that there are good alternatives to gluten-free products, although in many cases they tend to go up in price.

Gluten-free diet./Photo: Freepik

–

It may interest you: