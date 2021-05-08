5 functions that WhatsApp is missing to overcome Telegram

We wouldn’t mind if WhatsApp added these five interesting features in the near future.

Despite being the most downloaded messaging application in the world, WhatsApp is not by far the best. Alternatives such as Telegram or Apple’s own iMessage are much better not only for better managing the privacy and security of its users, but also for adding functions that WhatsApp does not have.

WhatsApp developers are not the fastest when it comes to adding news and new functions to the application And when they do, they are not really amazing things.

How to download WhatsApp for free in 2021 and be updated to the latest version

For all this, we are sure that if WhatsApp added any of these functions that from WABetainfo, the application would become something much more useful and interesting.

Sending photos in high quality

When sending or sharing a photo and as with other applications on Android, WhatsApp compresses the photographs so that the recipient of these images does not receive as much data and can save space on your device.

Another reason why photos are compressed is so that WhatsApp backups are not excessively large.

What WhatsApp could do is allow us an option that once activated, allow us to send images preserving the original quality of these.

An improved privacy setting

CONCEPT BY @WABetaInfo # 1 In this concept, the Last Seen Privacy Settings has the new “Nobody Except” option, so you can select contacts that can see your last seen! 💚 pic.twitter.com/tHZ3cvNjc6 – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 24, 2020

As you well know, WhatApp has in settings the possibility of configuring the privacy of our account allowing who can see our last connection, the profile photo or the information of our account among other data.

This configuration is divided into Everyone, My Contacts or Nobody. As well, what WhatsApp could do is add the option Nobody except … with which we could add exceptions between our contacts.

Chat search by dates

In our personal opinion, this would be one of the most interesting functions and all this despite its simplicity.

Surely more than one of you will have been trying to find a conversation in a specific chat and that given the large number of messages, give up trying.

Adding the possibility of searching by date would be something quite interesting and it is that in a fast and simple way we could recover that message that they sent us on a Friday afternoon.

Modify online status

CONCEPT BY @WABetaInfo # 6 In this concept we have the possibility to hide our online status to contacts that cannot see our Last Seen (it depends by our Last Seen Privacy Settings).

The online status will appear when we start typing or recording in that chat. 💚 pic.twitter.com/JuT0Itajoo – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 24, 2020

This is something that can be modified in many messaging applications but for some strange reason, in WhatsApp it can’t be done.

Online, busy, away … the truth is that a section to modify the status it would be more than welcome.

Know the size of multimedia documents

Concept: I’ve announced that WhatsApp is working to improve “Storage Usage”, implementing new tools to manage your chats and media. I think it would be useful to add “Size on disk”, “Image / Video size” and other media details in “Message Info”.

Do you like the idea? 💡 pic.twitter.com/K5LxwCPUfF – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 15, 2020

Another interesting function that WABetainfo adds is the possibility of know the size of multimedia documents without having to open the manager storage in WhatsApp.

In this way we could decide if we want to download the file in question or not something very useful for those users with smartphones somewhat fair in storage.

