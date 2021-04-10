5 foods that help you increase your energy quickly



Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system, which can make you feel more awake and energetic.

Photo: Royston D Souza / Pexels

Diet can help you keep your energy levels high. Some foods give you a boost at fast speed, but in the same way, this energy drops causing a breakdown, more exhaustion and cravings. While others provide you sustained energy throughout the day, such as whole grains and legumes.

Feeling tired can affect your concentration and productivity. Not everything is solved with taking a daily multivitaminHowever, Harvard Health notes that this will ensure that you get the vitamins and minerals you need, but taking extra amounts of individual nutrients won’t give you more energy.

Eating unrefined carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, with an emphasis on vegetables, whole grains, and healthy oils will help keep your energy levels high throughout the day.

5 foods that give you an energy boost

1. Bananas

Photo: Shutterstock

Bananas have been a favorite energy source for cyclists, runners, or hikers. Bananas are a quick boost of energy and at the same time they give you satiety. They are an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, containing fiber, potassium, and vitamin B6, all of which can help boost your energy levels. They also provide you with antioxidants.

A study from Appalachian State University notes that eating bananas offers great advantages for athletes, superior to sports drinks. Bananas have a healthier blend of sugars, they not only support performance, they make a nutritional contribution.

2. Coffee

Photo: Samer Daboul / Pexels

Coffee is a stimulating drink that can make you feel alert and focused.. These Effects are mainly due to caffeine. Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system, which can leave you feeling more awake and with a boost of energy.

The stimulating effects can begin 15 to 30 minutes after ingestion and last for a few hours. The half-life of caffeine is approximately 4 hours according to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Caffeine intakes of up to 400 mg a day (about 4 8-ounce cups of coffee) have no harmful effects for adults in general, except for pregnant women.

3. Beet

Photo: PxHere

Beets help increase your energy levels by improving blood flow. The blood supplies nutrients and oxygen to the whole body, that includes the muscles. This effect can increase energy levels, especially during sports performance.

How do beets improve blood flow? Beets are rich in natural nitrates that your body can convert into nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is a powerful vasodilator, relaxes blood vessels and increases blood flow to muscle tissue.

A 2019 study by researchers at Aalborg University (Denmark) found that high doses of beet juice improved the results of the time trial of experienced cyclists.

4. Walnuts

Photo: Piviso / Pixabay

Walnuts, almonds, and peanuts are an excellent snack to increase your energy, control your appetite, receive nutrients and stimulate your brain. They are a source of protein, healthy carbohydrates, fiber and in turn provide you with B vitamins, vitamin E, minerals such as iron and manganese, antioxidants, and heart-friendly fats such as omega-3s.

5. Oats

Photo: Keegan Evans / Pexels

Oatmeal is a whole grain cereal that provides you healthy complex carbohydrates that your body converts into sustained energy. It is rich in fiber, beta-glucan, which in addition to promote satiety and control appetite it can help lower “bad” LDL cholesterol in the blood.

Oats also provide protein, phosphorus, thiamine (vitamin B1), magnesium, and zinc. In addition to plant chemicals that act as antioxidants to reduce effects of chronic inflammation. Choose natural oats and avoid instant oats with added sugars.

