5 foods that could decrease your sexual desire and function

What you eat and drink can have sexual effects. Just as there are some foods that have been linked to increased libido stimulation or that can help better sexual function, there are also those that can even affect erectile function or make orgasm more difficult.

Here are some foods that may be killing your sex drive.

1. Alcohol

Photo: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Moderate alcohol consumption will reduce your inhibition and increase sexual desire. However, Drinking too much alcohol can cause erectile dysfunction. Alcohol abuse not only decreases blood flow to the penis, reduces the intensity of orgasm and can reduce the level of arousal.

According to the Mayo Clinic, drinking a lot can cause delayed ejaculation. It takes 30 minutes or more of sexual stimulation to orgasm and ejaculate. Although some men may not be able to ejaculate at all.

Alcohol abuse reduces blood flow to the vagina, there is less vaginal lubrication and difficulty reaching orgasm.

2. Foods rich in saturated fat

Photo: Horizon Content / Pexels

A diet high in saturated or trans fat can increase your “bad” LDL cholesterol. Too much LDL cholesterol can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, limit blood flow and contribute to atherosclerosis.

When the blood vessels supplying the penis cannot dilate during sexual stimulation, the penis cannot fill with blood and the man develops erectile dysfunction. As atherosclerosis progresses, erectile function worsens even more according to Circulation of the American Heart Association (AHA).

If the penis cannot physically respond as well It can influence the urge to have sex.

3. Salt

Photo: Shutterstock

Foods high in salt are giving you a lot of sodium, which can cause high blood pressure. High blood pressure can affect overall satisfaction with sex. Decrease sexual desire or arousal in both men and women.

Mayo Clinic explains that over time, high blood pressure can make it difficult to achieve and maintain an erection, interfere with ejaculation. In women, high blood pressure can reduce blood flow to the vagina and lower levels of nitric oxide, a substance that helps relax smooth muscles. This can cause vaginal dryness and difficulty reaching orgasm.

Foods with more sodium according to the AHA include: breads and rolls, pizza, sandwiches, cold cuts and sausages, canned soups, burritos, and tacos.

4. Added sugar

Photo: Sharon McCutcheon / Pexels

Consuming foods or beverages rich in added sugar or those carbohydrates that quickly raise your blood glucose can affect your sex drive. “Sugars require insulin for processing. East constant rise in insulin is related to low testosterone levels”Urologist Jamin Brahmbhatt tells The Healthy.

Eating and drinking a lot of added sugar is also linked to an increased risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and inflammation in the body. These conditions can contribute to erectile dysfunction, retrograde ejaculation, vaginal dryness and loss of sexual desire.

Healthline shares that some cases of diabetes are first diagnosed when a man seeks treatment for erectile dysfunction.

5. Licorice

Photo: Gate74 / Pixabay

Some studies, one of them carried out by researchers at the University of Padua (Italy), have found that licorice root can significantly lower testosterone levels Both men and women. A reduction in testosterone levels results in a lower libido.

A healthy diet can help increase your libido and ensure that your body works well.

–

It may interest you: