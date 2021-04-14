Type 2 diabetes is a highly preventable disease by adopting a healthier lifestyle. A person is more likely to develop type 2 diabetes if they are not physically active and are overweight or obese; Consuming certain foods and unhealthy habits such as smoking also increase the risk of the disease.

Diabetes is a disease that occurs when the level of glucose in the blood is too high, also known as blood sugar. Over time, excess glucose in the blood can cause heart disease, nerve damage, and kidney disease, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

5 foods that can increase your risk of diabetes:

1. Sugary drinks

Sugary drinks refer to any drink with added sugar or other sweeteners. This includes sodas, tonics, iced tea with sugar, fruit punch, lemonade, sweetened powdered drinks, as well as sports and energy drinks.

The people that consume sugary drinks regularly (1 to 2 cans a day or more) have a 26% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes than people who rarely drink these drinks, according to Diabetes Care published by the American Diabetes Association.

two. Processed meat

Researchers from the Harvard School of Public Health (HSPH) found that eating on average, a daily serving of 50 grams of processed meat (about 1-2 slices of cold cuts or 1 hot dog) such as bacon, hot dogs, or processed cold cuts, was associated with a 19% increased risk of type 2 diabetes and a 42% higher risk of heart disease. But these are not the only negative effects of processed meats on your body.

3. Red meat

A study published in the journal Diabetes Care indicates that high heat or open flame cooking methods for red meats, especially grilling, can further increase the risk of diabetes among regular meat eaters.

4. Refined carbohydrates

The Harvard School of Public Health publishes that there is compelling evidence that diets rich in whole grains protect against diabetes, while diets rich in refined carbohydrates increase the risk.

Examples of refined carbohydrates include white bread, white rice, cakes, bagels, many breakfast cereals, and other highly processed or refined foods. These products have a high glycemic index and glycemic load.

5. Alcohol

Drinking large amounts of alcohol regularly can increase your risk of diabetes. When you drink alcohol your liver has to work to remove it from the blood instead of working to regulate blood sugar or blood glucose. Also, alcoholic beverages contain calories and can lead to weight gain.

