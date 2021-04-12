5 foods rich in healthy fats that help keep you full and watch your weight



Avocados are rich in healthy fats, mainly oleic acid.

Photo: Franklin Andrés Hernández / Pexels

Fat is part of a healthy diet. But not just any type of fat, it is especially favored by good fats, unsaturated fats found predominantly in plant-based foods, such as vegetable oils, nuts, and seeds.

Fats have a positive effect on satiety and help control the release of appetite hormones. Although fat consumption should be moderate since excessive consumption increases the amount of calories consumed and can affect your weight control plans.

What do you need fat for?

Fats support cell growth, help protect your organs, keep your body warm, absorb some nutrients and also produce important hormones. Unsaturated fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated) can lower bad cholesterol levels and they are beneficial when consumed as part of a healthy dietary pattern, according to the American Heart Association.

1. Avocado

Photo: Lisia Foto / Pexels

Avocados are a fruit rich in healthy fats. They are about 77% fat. Most of this fat is unsaturated. 70% of avocado oil is oleic acid, an omega-9 fatty acid; oil that is also the main component of olive oil. It also contains Omega 3 and Omega 6.

In addition, avocado provides fiber and antioxidants that promote visual health. Among its vitamins and minerals are magnesium, potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin K, vitamin C and vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that the rest of the fruits hardly contain it, points out the Spanish Federation of Nutrition.

2. Sardines and salmon

Photo: Shutterbug75 / Pixabay

Fatty fish, especially salmon and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These are essential fats that the body must obtain from food. They provide the starting point for producing hormones that regulate blood clotting, contraction and relaxation of arterial walls, and inflammation. Omega-3 fats help prevent heart disease and stroke.

Fish is excellent too high quality protein source and other nutrients, including vitamin D and selenium. Very few foods contain vitamin D, and fish is the best source.

The American Heart Association recommends that adults eat two 3.5-ounce servings of fatty fish a week.

3. Peanut butter

Photo: Shutterstock

Peanut butter is high in Healthy fats, fiber, and they’re also a good source of plant-based protein. They also provide you with vitamin E and magnesium. Peanut butter can give you a boost of energy and nutrients.

A serving of two tablespoons of peanut butter (32g) provides 7.2g of protein, 191 calories, 1.5g of fiber and 16g of fat according to data from Food Data Central.

4. Chocolate

Photo: Alexander Stein / Pixabay

Dark chocolate is a food rich in good fats and is loaded with antioxidants. You can enjoy a moderate serving of dark chocolate even when trying to lose weight.

According to the Harvard Nutrition Source, cocoa provides you plant chemicals called flavonoids with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which they favor your brain and heart; and it is also exhilarating. Opt for 70% or higher dark chocolate (cocoa content) to get the most flavonoids.

5. Yogurt

Photo: Any Lane / Pexels

Yogurt is a high-fat food that can be very healthy. While most of the fat in yogurt is saturated (70%), it also contains a good amount of unsaturated fat. Yogurt offers important nutrients including protein and calcium. But it is also loaded with live bacteria.

The health benefits may include promoting bone health, increasing the diversity of the microbiota in the gut and promote digestive health.

Not all yogurts are healthy. Many of the low-fat products are loaded with added sugar.

A good combination for satiety is the consumption of proteins, fats and high-fiber carbohydrates.

–

It may interest you: