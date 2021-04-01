5 Films With Multiple Plots That Were Successful

There are several films with multiple plots that managed to conquer the critics, but today we will focus on 5 of them. They are ready?

Pulp Fiction Pulp Fiction, the iconic film by filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, presents us with different stories within the same plot. We see what happens with different characters and as the film progresses, we begin to understand how their stories intertwine and how they are related. The truth is that there are several films with multiple plots that have reached the big screen and have received critical acclaim.

However, some are better known than others. Even so, this does not mean that these films are not captivating, much less, that they have not been successful. This time, we collect movies with multiple plots that will fascinate you.

Many stories in a movie

Wild tales

Nominated for an Oscar, this Argentine film is a great gem if we talk about films with multiple plots. Damián Szifron, director of the film, will present us with six stories that alternate intrigue, comedy and violence. Its characters will be pushed into the abyss and into the undeniable pleasure of losing control when crossing the fine line that separates civilization from barbarism.

Survive Style 5+

It is a 2004 Japanese film directed by Gen Sekiguchi and produced by Hiroyuki Taniguchi. This multi-story film has garnered public and critical approval, making it a very successful film. The film portrays various crossover stories starring, among others, a man who is continually trying to bury his dead wife (Tadanobu Asano), an English hitman obsessed with knowing the role of each individual on Earth (Vinnie Jones) , a father of a family victim of a crazy hypnosis act, a publicist with crazy ideas for making television spots and a group of three petty thieves who are dedicated to robbing houses.

Babel

Alejandro González Iñárritu presents an accident that connects four groups of people on three different continents: two young Moroccans, an American couple, a deaf Japanese teenager and her father, and a Mexican nanny who takes the children in her care further afield from the border without the permission of their parents.

Crash

It is the directorial debut of Paul Haggis, author of the screenplay for the acclaimed Million Dollar Baby. Within this list of films with multiple plots, we could not ignore Crash. It all begins when the discovery in a gutter of the body of a brutally murdered man will cause the lives of several people to intersect in Los Angeles.

Paris, je t’aime Paris, je t’aime

A collection presents 18 stories set in Paris. In “Bastille”, a man (Sergio Castellitto) considers the possibility of abandoning his wife (Miranda Richardson) for his lover (Leonor Watling). A cowboy (Willem Dafoe) travels at midnight to comfort a woman (Juliette Binoche) who lost her son at “Place des Victoires”. In “Fauborg Saint-Denis”, an American actress (Natalie Portman) wants to end her romance with a blind student.