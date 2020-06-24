The next WWE PPV is Extreme Rules to be held on July 19, and as of today we only have two confirmed matches but there are up to five matches that could be added to the event card.

5 matches that could be added to the WWE Extreme Rules card

Battle for WWE RAW Tag Team Titles: Street Profits (c) vs Angel Garza and Andrade

We already saw this week on WWE RAW that after their problems when it came to the United States title, it seems that Andrade and Garza have stopped fighting and have set their sights on the Street Profits tag team titles.

After the victory of these against Viking Raiders on Monday, this rivalry can already be considered finished and it is time for us to have new challengers in Garza and Andrade.

AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle for Intercontinental Title

Matt Riddle has come through the front door on WWE SmackDown and screwed up AJ Styles’ celebration of the Intercontinental Title achievement He has positioned himself as the fighter’s first rival for this championship.

AJ Styles has a bout Friday against Drew Gulak and Matt Riddle has pending allegations of mistreatment and sexual abuse. If, as we believe, WWE is not going to take action on the matter, it is most likely that both will face each other on July 19.

Randy Orton vs Big Show at WWE Extreme Rules

After beating Edge in Backlash and with his injury and after attacking Christian in the past WWE RAW and knocking him out, now a new WWE legend has gotten in the way of the Viper.

Even if We could see this fight in 2013That is to say, more than 7 years ago, now it seems that the company is going to use it again for this Extreme Rules PPV of July 2020.

Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Title

Apollo Crews is the current United States Champion but Lashley put him on the Full Nelson after Crews will refuse to join the new MVP faction for which he was trying to convince him.

This could lead to a rivalry between the two wrestlers that perhaps would be nice if it lengthens and they don’t make Lashley win the title the first chance he gets and they bury Crews back into the WWE RAW roster.

Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt (Family Wyatt)

WWE is clear that Bray Wyatt may be the next Mick Foley of the company and have his three faces of Wyatt with Bray, The Fiend and Family Wyatt. In addition to history It is an ideal time to recover Bray Wyatt from the Wyatt family, as Braun Strowman was also part of it..

To end the trilogy, the ideal would be a match at SummerSlam against The Fiend, will WWE think the same?

